Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents
Alba Bioscience Limited
125600
125601
Blood Grouping Reagents (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Anti-C, Anti-e, and Anti-Cw
Alba Bioscience Limited, License #1807
BL 125129
BL 125130
BL 125131
BL 125134
BL 125135
BL 125136
BL 125137
BL 125138
BL 125139
BL 125140
BL 125143
BL 125144
ALBAclone
Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-A,B (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-D (Monoclonal) (IgM)
Anti-E
Anti-c
Anti-k
Anti-M
Anti-N (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-Le a (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-Le b (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-Lu b (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-D (Monoclonal) (IgM Blend)
Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)
Alba Bioscience Inc, License #1723
Alba Bioscience Limited
Alba Bioscience Limited
ALBAclone Anti- C3d (Murine Monoclonal)
For Tube Technique
Alba Bioscience Limited
ALBAclone Anti-Fyb (Human/Murine Monoclonal)
For Tube Techniques
Alba Bioscience Limited
ALBAcyte
A1 Cells
A2 Cells
AB Cells
Orr Cells
for ABO Reverse Grouping
Alba Bioscience Limited
Alba Bioscience Limited
Anti-Human Globulin
Anti-IgG, -C3d; Polyspecific (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (Green)
For Tube Technique
Alba Bioscience Limited, License #1807
Alba Bioscience Limited, License #1807
Alba Bioscience Limited
Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Fya
ALBAsera
For Indirect Antiglobulin Test by Tube Technique
Alba Bioscience Limited
Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Fyb ALBAsera
Anti-Fya (Monoclonal) (IgG)
Anti-Fyb
ORTHO™ Sera
Alba Bioscience Limited
Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-K ALBAsera
For Indirect Antiglobulin Test
by Tube Technique
Alba Bioscience Limited
Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-s ALBAsera
For Indirect Antiglobulin Test
by Tube Technique
Alba Bioscience Limited
BL 125314
BL 125567
BL 125568
BL 125569
BL 125570
BL 125571
BL 125572
BL 125573
Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-Jka, Anti-Jkb, Anti-K, Anti-P1, Anti-Fya, Anti-Fyb, Anti-S, Anti-s
Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)
Anti-Fya (Monoclonal) (IgG)
Anti-Jka (Monoclonal)
Anti-Jkb (Monoclonal)
Anti-S (Monoclonal) (IgG)
Anti-s (Monoclonal) (IgG)
Anti-K (Monoclonal)
Anti-P1 (Murine Monoclonal)
Alba Bioscience Limited
Alba Bioscience Limited (Alba)
125308-09
125311-14
125568-69
125572-73
125599 125600 125601 125637
American National Red Cross
103292
Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
BL 125094
BL 125096
BL 125097
BL 125202
BL 125203
BL 125204
BL 125205
BL 125206
BL 125208
BL 125529
BL 125532
BL 125533
Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-A,B (Murine Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-D (Monoclonal)(IgM)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-E (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-e (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-K (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-c (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-C (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Reagent Red Blood Cells For Use in Automated Systems
Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Biotest AG, License #1702
Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, License #1798
125208
Biotestcell and Erytypecell
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell A1 & B;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell A2;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell Pool;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell 1 & 2;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell 3;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell -I 8;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell -I 11;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell -I 11 Plus
Reagent Red Blood Cells Erytypecell A1 & B;
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell A1 & B
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell A2
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell I-II
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell I-II-III
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell Pool
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Panel 11
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Panel 11 Papain
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Panel Plus 6
Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, License #1798
Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, License #1798
125218
Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH
BL 125094
BL 125096
BL 125097
BL 125098
BL 125202
BL 125203
BL 125204
BL 125205
BL 125206
BL 125207
BL 125208
BL 125212
BL 125213
BL 125214
BL 125216
BL 125217
BL 125219
BL 125220
BL 125221
BL 125222
BL 125223
BL 125224
BL 125225
BL 125226
BL 125227
BL 125228
BL 125229
BL 125230
BL 125231
BL 125233
BL 125529
BL 125532
BL 125533
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card RhD(DVI-) + Phenotype
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Rh-Phenotype+K
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Anti-c
Blood Grouping Reagent and Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG,-C3d; Polyspecific IH-Card ABO/RhD(DVI+)
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABO/D(DVI-)+Rev A1,B
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABO/D(DVI+)+Rev A1,B
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Group ABO
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABD(DVI-)-Conf
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABD(DVI+)-Conf
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Anti-D (RH1) Blend
Seraclone Anti-Fya (FY1)
Seraclone Anti-P1 (P1)
Seraclone Anti-s (MNS4)
Seraclone Anti-S (Monoclonal)
Seraclone Anti-Jkb (Jk2)
Seraclone Anti-A (ABO1)
Seraclone Anti-B (ABO2)
Seraclone Anti-A,B (ABO3)
Seraclone Anti-D (RH1)
Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) Blend
Seraclone Anti-M (MNS1)
Seraclone Anti-N (MNS2)
Seraclone Anti-C (Monoclonal)
Seraclone Anti-c (RH4)
Seraclone Anti-E (RH3)
Seraclone Anti-e (RH5)
Seraclone Anti-K (KEL1)
Seraclone Anti-Jka (JK1)
Seraclone Anti-Lea (LE1)
DIAGAST
DIAGAST
Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG, -C3d FFMU, Rabbit Polyclonal/Murine Monoclonal
Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing Use)
DIAGAST, License #1887
DIAGAST, License #1887
DIAGAST, License #1887
DIAGAST, License #1887
DIAGAST
125629 - 125636
DIAGAST
DIAGAST
DIAGAST
125627,
125628
DIAGAST
125187
Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.
Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.
Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.
125449,
125450,
125451,
125452,
125453,
125454,
125455,
125456,
125457
Immucor, Inc, License #0886
Immucor, Inc.
Immucor, Inc.
Medion Diagnostics AG, License #1740
Data- Cyte Plus, Reverse-Cyte, Search-Cyte Pool 0.8% Reagent Red Blood Cells
Micro Typing Systems, Inc
MTS A/B
MTS A/B/D
MTS A/B/D/Reverse
MTS Monoclonal Rh Phenotype Card
Millipore (UK) Ltd.
125497 125498
Siwa Biotech Corp
Siwa Biotech Corp