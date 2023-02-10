Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,721 in the last 365 days.

Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents

MANUFACTURER

STN

TRADE NAME

PRODUCT

Alba Bioscience Limited

125599
125600
125601

Blood Grouping Reagents (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Anti-C, Anti-e, and Anti-Cw

ALBAclone Anti-C (Human/Murine Monoclonal), ALBAclone Anti-e, (Human/Murine Monoclonal), ALBAclone Anti-Cw (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Alba Bioscience Limited 125599 Blood Grouping Reagents (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Anti-C ALBAclone Anti-C (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Alba Bioscience Limited 125600 Blood Grouping Reagents (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Anti-e  ALBAclone Anti-e, (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Alba Bioscience Limited 125601 Blood Grouping Reagents (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Anti-Cw ALBAclone Anti-Cw (Human/Murine Monoclonal)

Alba Bioscience Limited, License #1807

BL 125129
BL 125130
BL 125131
BL 125134
BL 125135
BL 125136
BL 125137
BL 125138
BL 125139
BL 125140
BL 125143
BL 125144

ALBAclone
Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-A,B (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-D (Monoclonal) (IgM)
Anti-E
Anti-c
Anti-k
Anti-M
Anti-N (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-Le a (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-Le b (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-Lu b (Murine Monoclonal)
Anti-D (Monoclonal) (IgM Blend)
Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)

Blood Grouping Reagents

Alba Bioscience Inc, License #1723

125129-125144

ALBAclone

Blood Grouping Reagents

Alba Bioscience Limited

CAN'T FIDN LINK

ALBAclone Anti-D fusion (Anti-D)

 

Alba Bioscience Limited

125463

ALBAclone Anti- C3d (Murine Monoclonal)
For Tube Technique

Anti-Human Globulin (Murine Monoclonal)

Alba Bioscience Limited

125637

ALBAclone Anti-Fyb (Human/Murine Monoclonal)
For Tube Techniques

Blood Grouping Reagent

Alba Bioscience Limited

125337

ALBAcyte
A1 Cells
A2 Cells
AB Cells
Orr Cells

Reagent Red Blood Cells
for ABO Reverse Grouping

Alba Bioscience Limited

125464

Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG (Rabbit)

Anti-Human Globulin

Alba Bioscience Limited

125465

Anti-Human Globulin
Anti-IgG, -C3d; Polyspecific (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (Green)
For Tube Technique

Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal)

Alba Bioscience Limited, License #1807

125440

None

Blood Grouping Reagent (For Further Manufacturing Use) Anti-c (H48) Human/Murine Monoclonal IgM

Alba Bioscience Limited, License #1807

125438

None

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal) For Further Manufacturing Use (FFMU)

Alba Bioscience Limited

125341

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Fya
ALBAsera
For Indirect Antiglobulin Test by Tube Technique

Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-Fya

Alba Bioscience Limited

BL125342

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Fyb ALBAsera
Anti-Fya (Monoclonal) (IgG)
Anti-Fyb
ORTHO™ Sera

Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-Fyb

Alba Bioscience Limited

125340

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-K ALBAsera
For Indirect Antiglobulin Test
by Tube Technique

Blood Grouping Reagent,  Anti-K ALBAsera

Alba Bioscience Limited

125345

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-s ALBAsera
For Indirect Antiglobulin Test
by Tube Technique

Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-s

Alba Bioscience Limited

BL 125314
BL 125567
BL 125568
BL 125569
BL 125570
BL 125571
BL 125572
BL 125573

Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-Jka, Anti-Jkb, Anti-K, Anti-P1, Anti-Fya, Anti-Fyb, Anti-S, Anti-s
Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)
Anti-Fya (Monoclonal) (IgG)
Anti-Jka (Monoclonal)
Anti-Jkb (Monoclonal)
Anti-S (Monoclonal) (IgG)
Anti-s (Monoclonal) (IgG)
Anti-K (Monoclonal)
Anti-P1 (Murine Monoclonal)
 

Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-Fya, Anti-Jka, Anti-Jkb, Anti-S, Anti-s, Anti-K, Anti-P1

Alba Bioscience Limited

125343

Anti-Wra ALBAsera

Blood Grouping Reagents, Anti-Wra ALBAsera

Alba Bioscience Limited (Alba)

BL 125304-06
125308-09
125311-14
125568-69
125572-73
125599 125600 125601 125637

ORTHO Sera, ALBAclone

Blood Grouping Reagents, , Anti-D, Anti-N, Anti-Lea, Anti-Leb , Anti-D

American National Red Cross

BL 101728 – 34,
103292

Blood Grouping Regent

N/A

Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

125098

Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG IH-Card AHG Anti-IgG

Anti-Human Globulin (Formulated for Automated Testing)

Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

125529

IH-Card AHG Anti-IgG,-C3d

Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing) 

Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

125532

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

IH-Card

Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

125533

IH-Anti-D (RH1) Blend

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend) (Formulated for Automated Testing)

Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

BL 125094
BL 125096
BL 125097
BL 125202
BL 125203
BL 125204
BL 125205
BL 125206
BL 125208
BL 125529
BL 125532
BL 125533

IH-Card

Anti-A (Murine Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-A,B (Murine Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-D (Monoclonal)(IgM)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-E (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-e (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-K (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-c (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-C (Monoclonal)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Reagent Red Blood Cells For Use in Automated Systems
Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG)(Formulated for Automated Testing)
Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)(Formulated for Automated Testing)

Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

125208

Reagent Red Blood Cells for use with the IH-System

IH-Cell A1 & B, IH-Cell A2, IH-Cell I-II, IH-Cell I-II-III, IH-Cell Pool, IH-Panel 11, IH-Panel 11 Papain, IH-Panel Plus 6

Biotest AG, License #1702

BL 125098

Anti-Human Globulin Solidscreen II

Anti-Human Globulin

Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, License #1798

125207
125208

Biotestcell and Erytypecell
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell A1 & B;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell A2;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell Pool;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell 1 & 2;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell 3;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell -I 8;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell -I 11;
Reagent Red Blood Cells Biotestcell -I 11 Plus
Reagent Red Blood Cells Erytypecell A1 & B;
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell A1 & B
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell A2 
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell I-II
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell I-II-III
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Cell Pool
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Panel 11
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Panel 11 Papain
Reagent Red Blood Cells IH-Panel Plus 6

 

Reagent Red Blood Cells; Reagent Red Blood Cells For Use in Automated Systems

Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, License #1798

BL 125097 - 125098

Component of Erytype S

Blood Grouping Reagent

Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, License #1798

125202 - 125206;
125218

Erytype S

Blood Grouping Reagent

Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

125212

Seraclone

Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-Fya (Monoclonal)

Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

125214

Seraclone

Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-s (Monoclonal)

Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

125216

Seraclone

Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-S (Monoclonal)

Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

BL 125094
BL 125096
BL 125097
BL 125098
BL 125202
BL 125203
BL 125204
BL 125205
BL 125206
BL 125207
BL 125208
BL 125212
BL 125213
BL 125214
BL 125216
BL 125217
BL 125219
BL 125220
BL 125221
BL 125222
BL 125223
BL 125224
BL 125225
BL 125226
BL 125227
BL 125228
BL 125229
BL 125230
BL 125231
BL 125233
BL 125529
BL 125532
BL 125533

Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card RhD(DVI-) + Phenotype
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Rh-Phenotype+K
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Anti-c
Blood Grouping Reagent and Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG,-C3d; Polyspecific IH-Card ABO/RhD(DVI+)
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABO/D(DVI-)+Rev A1,B
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABO/D(DVI+)+Rev A1,B
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card Group ABO
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABD(DVI-)-Conf
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Card ABD(DVI+)-Conf
Blood Grouping Reagent IH-Anti-D (RH1) Blend
Seraclone Anti-Fya (FY1)
Seraclone Anti-P1 (P1)
Seraclone Anti-s (MNS4)
Seraclone Anti-S (Monoclonal)
Seraclone Anti-Jkb (Jk2)
Seraclone Anti-A (ABO1)
Seraclone Anti-B (ABO2)
Seraclone Anti-A,B (ABO3)
Seraclone Anti-D (RH1)
Seraclone Anti-D (RH1) Blend
Seraclone Anti-M (MNS1)
Seraclone Anti-N (MNS2)
Seraclone Anti-C (Monoclonal)
Seraclone Anti-c (RH4)
Seraclone Anti-E (RH3)
Seraclone Anti-e (RH5)
Seraclone Anti-K (KEL1)
Seraclone Anti-Jka (JK1)
Seraclone Anti-Lea (LE1)

Seraclone Blood Grouping Reagents and Anti-Human Globulin Reagents

DIAGAST

125707

Anti-Human Globulin Anti-C3d FFMU, Murine Monoclonal

Anti-Human Globulin (Murine Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing Use)

DIAGAST

125708

Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG, -C3d FFMU, Rabbit Polyclonal/Murine Monoclonal

Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing Use)
Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing Use)

DIAGAST, License #1887

125439

N/A

Anti-Human Globulin, Anti-IgG (Rabbit Polyclonal) (For Furthering Manufacturing Use) (FFMU) 

DIAGAST, License #1887

125435

N/A

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing Use)(FFMU)

DIAGAST, License #1887

125442

N/A

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-D (Human Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing) (FFMU)

DIAGAST, License #1887

125443

N/A

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-E (Human Monoclonal) (FFMU)

DIAGAST

125617,
125629 - 125636

N/A

Blood Grouping Reagents Anti-Fya (FY1), Anti-S (MNS3), Anti-s (MNS4)  Anti-Fyb (FY2), Anti-Jka (JK1) / Anti-Jkb (JK2), Anti-M (MNS1), ANTI-P1, Anti-Lea (LE1) / Anti-Leb (LE2),  Anti-D (RH1) IgG ,Anti-D (RH1) IgM, Anti-D (RH1) IgM/IgG , Anti-A (ABO1), Anti-B (ABO2),Anti-A,B (ABO3) 

DIAGAST

125615, 125619 - 125626

Blood Grouping Reagents

Anti-A (ABO1), Anti-B (ABO2), Anti-A,B (ABO3), Anti-D (RH1) IgG, Anti-D (RH1) IgM, Anti-D (RH1) IgM/IgG, Anti-C (RH2), Anti-c (RH4),Anti-E (RH3),Anti-e (RH5),Anti-K (KEL1)

DIAGAST

125616

N/A

Blood Grouping Reagents Anti Human Globulin Anti-IgG, C3d 

DIAGAST

125618,
125627,
125628

N/A

Blood Grouping Reagents Anti-Fya (FY1), Anti-S (MNS3), Anti-s (MNS4), Anti-Fyb (FY2),Anti-Jka (JK1)/Anti-Jkb (JK2), Anti-M (MNS1), ANTI-P1, Anti-Lea (LE1)/Anti-Leb (LE2)

DIAGAST

125168 - 125177,
125187

Blood Grouping Reagents

OLYMPUS PK System Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents

Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.

125711

DG Gel 8 Direct Coombs (Anti-C3d)

Anti-Human Globulin (Murine Monoclonal)

Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.

125705

DG Gel 8 Direct Coombs (Anti-IgG,-C3d)

Anti-Human Globulin (Rabbit/Murine Monoclonal)

Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.

125445,
125449,
125450,
125451,
125452,
125453,
125454,
125455,
125456,
125457

DG Gel Cards

Blood Grouping Reagent Combination Kit

Immucor, Inc, License #0886

BL 102692

N/A

Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) Immucor, Inc. BL 125686 Blood Grouping Reagent (Monoclonal), Anti-Fyb N/A

Immucor, Inc.

125489- 125493

N/A

Blood Grouping Reagents (monoclonal), Anti-Jka (Monoclonal), Anti-Jkb (Monoclonal) Gamma-clone, Anti-S, Anti-s and Anti-Fya (IgG) Immucor, Inc. 125688 Blood Grouping Reagent (Monoclonal), Anti-k N/A

Immucor, Inc.

102707

REFERENCELLS

Reagent Red Blood Cells

Medion Diagnostics AG, License #1740

103898

Data- Cyte Plus, Reverse-Cyte, Search-Cyte Pool 0.8% Reagent Red Blood Cells

Reagent Red Blood Cells

Micro Typing Systems, Inc

103756

MTS A/B
MTS A/B/D
MTS A/B/D/Reverse
MTS Monoclonal Rh Phenotype Card

Blood Grouping Reagent Combination Kit

Millipore (UK) Ltd.

125497 125498

N/A

Blood Grouping Reagents (monoclonal), Anti-s and Anti-Fya (IgG)

Siwa Biotech Corp

125664

Anti-Fya (Murine Monoclonal) (Recombinant).

Blood Grouping Reagent

Siwa Biotech Corp

125665

Anti-Fyb (Murine Monoclonal) (Recombinant).

Blood Grouping Reagent

You just read:

Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.