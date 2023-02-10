Big Jerry’s Fencing Lands New Franchise Location in Ohio
The fencing franchise has spread to 17 territories throughout the US since its first franchise launched in 2016.
Aaron and his team are such a great fit for our company and will, no doubt, produce an extremely satisfied customer base very quickly.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fencing giant, Big Jerry’s Fencing, has just set roots down in Ohio for the very first time thanks to its latest franchise agreement signed with Aaron Knepp. The new territory will cover customers, both residential and commercial, in Columbus and surrounding areas.
To kick off operations, Knepp and his team will be taking the Big Jerry’s brand to the Columbus Dispatch Home and Garden Show for the very first time. The event will be held from February 18 - 26 at the Ohio Expo Center.
Big Jerry’s Fencing, known for its simple estimate process, relentlessly detailed workmanship, and five-star customer service, launched its first franchise in 2016. Since then, the brand has seen tremendous success in the franchise marketplace, launching consecutive territories throughout 2022. The most recent state to receive a Big Jerry’s location is Georgia, just announced in January.
Big Jerry’s Fencing was founded by Jerry Davis, who says he is ecstatic to see Big Jerry’s in Ohio. “We’ve created a very simple solution to fencing and want to share our services to homeowners and property owners throughout the states,” he said. “Aaron and his team are such a great fit for our company and will, no doubt, produce an extremely satisfied customer base very quickly.”
For those interested in starting their own fence company, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com/franchiseopportunities.
ABOUT Big Jerry’s Fencing
Big Jerry’s Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry’s Fencing and to find a location near you, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com.
