Derby Barracks/1st Degree Domestic Assault

On 2/9/23, at approximately 0950 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a family disturbance that had occurred earlier at a residence in Derby. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Carter caused pain and/or injury to a family or household member. Carter was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000.00.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $15,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/2023 at 1230pm