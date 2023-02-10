Derby Barracks/1st Degree Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/9/23 @ approximately 0950 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT
OFFENDER: Ronald Carter JR
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/9/23, at approximately 0950 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a family disturbance that had occurred earlier at a residence in Derby. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Carter caused pain and/or injury to a family or household member. Carter was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000.00.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $15,000.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/2023 at 1230pm
Trooper Abigail Drew
Vermont State Police
Troop A Derby
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881