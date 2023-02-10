Submit Release
Derby Barracks/1st Degree Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT    

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY    

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE    

 

    

 

NEWS RELEASE    

 

            

 

CASE#:  23A5000683  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper A. Rice                                 

 

STATION:  Derby                        

 

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881    

 

    

 

DATE/TIME:  2/9/23 @ approximately 0950 hours              

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT    

 

    

 

OFFENDER:  Ronald Carter JR

 

AGE:  50

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Derby, VT    

 

 

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

 

    

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:    

 

  

 

               On 2/9/23, at approximately 0950 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a family disturbance that had occurred earlier at a residence in Derby. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Carter caused pain and/or injury to a family or household member. Carter was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000.00.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility     

 

BAIL: $15,000.00

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/10/2023 at 1230pm

 

 



Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

