Traffic Fatality: 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 5:54 p.m., a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling westbound in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. At that time, a pedestrian crossed through the construction zone and between moving traffic in the middle of the block. As the pedestrian entered the westbound lane of travel, they were struck by the 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser. After all life saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced deceased and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The driver remained on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 66 year-old James Timothy Tarrants, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###