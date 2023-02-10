Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,726 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 5:54 p.m., a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling westbound in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. At that time, a pedestrian crossed through the construction zone and between moving traffic in the middle of the block. As the pedestrian entered the westbound lane of travel, they were struck by the 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser. After all life saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced deceased and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The driver remained on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 66 year-old James Timothy Tarrants, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.