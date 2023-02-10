Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the 800 block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:59 pm, two suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle followed by an additional suspect in another vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.