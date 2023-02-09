Submit Release
Join the World Heritage Volunteers 2023 Campaign

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre is pleased to announce the selected projects of the World Heritage Volunteers 2023 Campaign.

Under the theme World Heritage Volunteers 2023 - Working on the Future, and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, 76 action camp projects will be implemented from April to December 2023 at 69 World Heritage properties and sites on the Tentative Lists, by 58 organizations in 33 countries around the globe. These projects will include concrete awareness-raising and hands-on activities at the sites and will give you the opportunity to interact and exchange with like-minded youth from different cultures and backgrounds, while contributing to the protection and preservation of our common cultural and natural heritage.

