Suspect Sought in a Simple Assault Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Simple Assault offense that occurred Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:10 am, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an elevator, at the listed location. the suspect assaulted the victim. When the victim defended themselves, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this photo:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.