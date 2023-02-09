Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Second-Degree Cruelty to Children Offense: 100 Block of T Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Second-Degree Cruelty to Children offense that occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the 100 block of T Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:07 pm, the suspect engaged in a physical altercation with a victim at the listed location. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

 

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 56 year-old Regina Cox, of Takoma Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Cruelty to Children.

 

