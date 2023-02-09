Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announces an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 22-year-old Alaunte Scott, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

