Laredo Sector Border Patrol utilizes Vehicle Immobilization Device to halt a human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

On Feb. 7, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into two vehicles near downtown Laredo.  Border Patrol agents successfully deployed a vehicle immobilization device to attempt to stop both vehicles.

Moments later, agents were able to apprehend 14 individuals from both vehicles. The individuals were transported to the Laredo South Station where record checks revealed that 10 individuals were in the country illegally. Everyone including the drivers were taken into custody to be processed accordingly.

 

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

