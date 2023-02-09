Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,488 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Committee Approve Expenditure Authorization and Rule Change for the 118th Congress

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) convened a business meeting to consider an original resolution authorizing expenditures by the Committee for the 118th Congress and a committee rule change for the 118thCongress. The expenditure resolution was ordered reported and the committee rule change was approved. In the 117th Congress, the committee had 20 members. In the 118th Congress, the committee has 19 members. To account for this change, the committee rule change adjusts the number of Committee members required to order measures reported from the Committee from 11 to 10.

The votes were voice votes with all 11 members present voting unanimously to approve the expenditure resolution and the rule change. 

“This committee has a lot of important work to do in the 118th Congress, and I thank my colleagues for their help in quickly passing this expenditure authorization and the rule change. The work that we do has a real impact on the lives of all Americans, from strengthening our energy security to helping grow outdoor recreation on our public lands and in our National Parks. This committee accomplished a lot in the 117th Congress, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make this a productive 118th Congress for the Energy and Natural Resources Committee,” said Chairman Manchin.

For a summary and text of the rule change, please click here

For the text of the expenditure resolution, please click here.

You just read:

Manchin, Committee Approve Expenditure Authorization and Rule Change for the 118th Congress

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.