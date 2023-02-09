Manchin, Committee Approve Expenditure Authorization and Rule Change for the 118th Congress

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) convened a business meeting to consider an original resolution authorizing expenditures by the Committee for the 118th Congress and a committee rule change for the 118thCongress. The expenditure resolution was ordered reported and the committee rule change was approved. In the 117th Congress, the committee had 20 members. In the 118th Congress, the committee has 19 members. To account for this change, the committee rule change adjusts the number of Committee members required to order measures reported from the Committee from 11 to 10.

The votes were voice votes with all 11 members present voting unanimously to approve the expenditure resolution and the rule change.

“This committee has a lot of important work to do in the 118th Congress, and I thank my colleagues for their help in quickly passing this expenditure authorization and the rule change. The work that we do has a real impact on the lives of all Americans, from strengthening our energy security to helping grow outdoor recreation on our public lands and in our National Parks. This committee accomplished a lot in the 117th Congress, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make this a productive 118th Congress for the Energy and Natural Resources Committee,” said Chairman Manchin.

For a summary and text of the rule change, please click here.

For the text of the expenditure resolution, please click here.