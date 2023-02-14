One of the Largest Vision Health Insurance Providers Selects Omni Interactions as Its Outsourced CX Provider

One of the Largest Vision Health Insurance Providers Selects Omni Interactions as Its Outsourced Customer Experience Provider

With a healthcare community of over 76,000 remote workers, Omni Interactions delivers exceptional customer service to some of the largest healthcare companies

Because of the project's success – including a 95% customer satisfaction rating – Omni is now providing support for the client across the entire United States.” — David Parkhurst, Chief Customer Officer

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions (“Omni”), the fastest-growing customer experience outsourcer in the United States, today announced its partnership with one of the largest enterprise vision insurance providers with more than 62 million participants.

The company selected Omni because it is the most flexible and cost-effective outsourced customer care solution. Omni is helping them achieve call center staffing levels year-round and during open enrollment seasonal peaks for its plan members across the entire United States.

“We are excited to welcome another healthcare enterprise as one of Omni’s valued clients,” said David Parkhurst, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions. “This client initially partnered with Omni to quickly source remote brand ambassadors located within the same state as the customers they served. Because of the project's success – including a 95% customer satisfaction rating – Omni is now providing support for the client across the entire United States.”

Omni Interactions for Healthcare

- Omni Interactions provides outsourced customer care for some of the most iconic healthcare enterprises in the world including one of the largest pharmacies supporting over 11 million customers and the largest healthcare company with over 10,000 retail pharmacy locations. Omni offers:

- Network of more than 76,000 remote brand ambassadors with healthcare experience

- 2.5 million healthcare interactions in 2022

- On average Omni’s healthcare clients reduce total cost of ownership by 25% and Average Handle Time (AHT) by 11%

- Ability to scale for seasonal needs including welcome season, open enrollment, and appointment setting

- Fully HIPAA-compliant solution ensuring the privacy of client data

“Omni provides outsourced care for some of the world's largest healthcare and eyewear companies. Adding this enterprise vision health insurance provider as a client was a perfect fit,” said Christopher M. Carrington, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions. “We continue to grow in the healthcare industry because of our ability to source U.S.-based remote workers that have experience supporting healthcare providers and adhering to strict compliance regulations. With our advanced business model, proprietary sourcing, and virtual learning programs, we have 60% lower attrition rates than other outsourced customer care providers. This allows us to provide our clients the lowest total cost while improving overall customer satisfaction.”

Why Companies Partner with Omni Interactions

- Companies partner with Omni Interactions to achieve elevated levels of customer satisfaction, access to skilled talent, fast ramp, extreme flexibility and scalability, and cost savings.

- Customer satisfaction ratings that consistently out-perform clients’ in-house teams and are higher than other BPOs

- Proprietary sourcing and culture which leads to highly skilled brand ambassadors and a 60% reduction in turnover compared to other BPOs

- Ability to ramp in days or weeks (Omni launched 750 remote brand ambassadors in 2 weeks)

- Instantly scale up and down to perfectly match our clients’ needs or seasonality changes in call volume (Omni annually ramps 1400 remote brand ambassadors for one of our large fintech clients)

- 25%+ cost savings compared to other BPOs because of its remote business model and ability to match call volume more accurately with 30-minute shifts and surge pricing for overnight and weekend shifts

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing managed services provider of outsourced customer experience solutions. With over 120 years of combined C-suite experience providing work-from-home customer service solutions, Omni Interactions has developed a unique business model built around the gig economy and innovative cloud-based technology that empowers remote brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost. Learn more at https://omniinteractions.com/