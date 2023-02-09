The Commission on Judicial Performance said San Joaquin County Superior Court Richard Vlavianos encouraged court staff to award contracts to companies where executives who served on his nonprofit's board of directors worked.
San Joaquin County Judge Censured for Mixing Work With Personal Nonprofit
