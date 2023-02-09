Submit Release
February 09, 2023

Federal Reserve Board releases hypothetical scenarios for its 2023 bank stress tests

For release at 4:30 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday released the hypothetical scenarios for its annual stress test, which helps ensure that large banks are able to lend to households and businesses even in a severe recession. This year, 23 banks will be tested against a severe global recession with heightened stress in both commercial and residential real estate markets, as well as in corporate debt markets.

The Board's stress test evaluates the resilience of large banks by estimating losses, net revenue, and capital levelsâ€”which provide a cushion against lossesâ€”under hypothetical recession scenarios that extend two years into the future. The scenarios are not forecasts and should not be interpreted as predictions of future economic conditions.

In the 2023 stress test scenario, the U.S. unemployment rate rises nearly 6-1/2 percentage points, to a peak of 10 percent. The increase in the unemployment rate is accompanied by severe market volatility, a significant widening of corporate bond spreads, and a collapse in asset prices.

In addition to the hypothetical scenario, banks with large trading operations will be tested against a global market shock component that primarily stresses their trading positions. The global market shock component is a set of hypothetical shocks to a large set of risk factors reflecting market distress and heightened uncertainty.

For the first time, this year's stress test will feature an additional exploratory market shock to the trading books of the largest and most complex banks, with firm-specific results released. This exploratory market shock will not contribute to the capital requirements set by this year's stress test and will be used to expand the Board's understanding of the largest banks' resilience by considering more than a single hypothetical stress event. The Board also will use the results of the exploratory market shock to assess the potential of multiple scenarios to capture a wider array of risks in future stress test exercises.

The table below shows the components of the test that apply to each bank, based on data as of the third quarter of 2022. Table 1 in the scenario document has additional information.

Bank Subject to global market shock Subject to counterparty default Subject to exploratory market shock
Bank of America Corporation X X X
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation   X X
Barclays US LLC X X  
BMO Financial Corp.      
Capital One Financial Corporation      
The Charles Schwab Corporation      
Citigroup Inc. X X X
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.      
Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. X X  
DB USA Corporation X X  
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. X X X
JPMorgan Chase & Co. X X X
M&T Bank Corporation      
Morgan Stanley X X X
Northern Trust Corporation      
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.      
RBC US Group Holdings LLC      
State Street Corporation   X X
TD Group US Holdings LLC      
Truist Financial Corporation      
UBS Americas Holding LLC      
U.S. Bancorp      
Wells Fargo & Company X X X

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

