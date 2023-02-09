As Serious and Fatal Collisions Mount, Councilmember Fani-González to Host a Town Hall on Safe Streets in Wheaton on February 22 at 6:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, September 2 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 9, 2023

County transportation and planning officials will discuss the current status of transportation projects in the area followed by an interactive open house and question and answer period in English and Spanish

WHAT: Wheaton & Vicinity Transportation Infrastructure Townhall

WHEN: February 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Wheaton Library / Recreation Center, 2nd Floor (Social Hall)

Joined by County transportation and planning officials, District 6 Councilmember Natali Fani-González invites you to an interactive town hall on transportation infrastructure in Wheaton, Forest Glen, Glenmont, Kemp Mill and Aspen Hill.

Roadways in these neighborhoods are far too dangerous. Just this weekend, a member of our community tragically lost their life in a collision at Georgia and Hewitt Avenue in Aspen Hill. From 2020 to 2022, there were six fatal crashes on Georgia Avenue between Connecticut Avenue and Hathaway Drive. This is not just a recent phenomenon. From 2015-2019 it had the most serious/deadly collisions at 28, and the second highest rate per mile per year at 2.9 (slightly behind New Hampshire Avenue). By most metrics, Georgia Avenue is among the deadliest, if not the deadliest road in the County.

“Our residents are dying on these roads, particularly state-maintained roads like Georgia Ave,” said Economic Development Committee Chair Fani-González. “We must act with urgency and coordination to protect every resident who uses our streets to walk, bike, roll and drive to schools, parks, jobs and other places that are important for our quality of life.” This event will highlight safety projects underway and provide residents with a platform to identify intersections and areas of roadway that need immediate improvement. For more info, please visit: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/Fani-Gonzalez/.

