County Resources and Free Community Health Clinics will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

Special guests include Councilmember Fani-González; residents are encouraged to attend Council town hall meeting on Feb. 15 and Councilmember Fani-González's District 6 town hall on Feb. 22 focused on safer streets

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council’s Economic Development Committee (ECON) and as a member of the Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee; Pedro Rodriguez, general consul of El Salvador; David del Pozo, program manager at Montgomery County’s Latino Health Initiative and Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The show will air tomorrow, February 10 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Information is key when needing immediate support in areas such as food resources, housing and health services. This week’s special guest, Councilmember Fani-González will discuss County resources and information for residents in need of support.

The Council will host a hybrid town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakelands Park Middle School, which is located at 1200 Main St. in Gaithersburg. The Council encourages all interested residents to join in-person or virtually through a Zoom webinar. Spanish language interpretation will be available both in-person and virtually. Councilmembers have scheduled this time to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members. Some of the topics for discussion will include public safety, public health, housing and transportation, and other issues of community concern.

As an advocate of pedestrian safety, Fani-González will also host her first town hall for residents in District 6 on February 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wheaton Library. With a focus on safe streets, this town hall will be an opportunity for residents to express their concerns and for Councilmember Fani-González to answer questions in English and Spanish. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

The second half of the show will focus on free community health clinics hosted by the General Consulate of El Salvador on February 10 and February 14. Individuals of all nationalities are invited to visit the consulate at 926 Philadelphia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910. Free vision exams, blood testing, blood pressure, as well as flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. No registration is needed.

The show will conclude with “Our Grain of Sand: Montgomery County Climate Stories Film Festival.” Montgomery County Climate Stories ambassadors have collected hundreds of stories about why our community cares about climate change and how they commit to doing their part. The event will be held at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. The films and panel discussions will be in both English and Spanish.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.




