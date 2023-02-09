Child Safety Network congratulates Dale G. Caldwell, Ed.D.; For his appointment as president of Centenary University
Child Safety Network's (CSN) Senior Advisors "Dr. Dale Caldwell" in the news for amazing work in education and school safety & security
When we need to get school boards to move on child safety programs or products & services that we actively endorse, Dale has always come through for CSN & the safety of students and staff.”HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Safety Network (CSN) congratulates its Senior Advisor, Dale G. Caldwell, Ed.D.; for his unanimous appointment as its 15th president by the Board of Trustees of Centenary University. Dr. Caldwell is the first African-American president in the University’s history.
— Ward E. Leber Chairman of CSN
An experienced leader in higher education, K-12 education, business, and government and for Child Safety Network he will begin his tenure at Centenary on July 1.2023.
“Dr. Dale” (as CSN calls him) was also voted into office as president for a record twenty one years (21) in a row for the highly influential Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ). The commission benefits all schools in New Jersey (approx. 6,000) by arranging the purchasing of products and services for the schools in their state and cooperatively with 7 other east coast states.
In rare circumstances, CSN will arrange for products endorsed by our Senior Advisory Board and product integrity team to be introduced by Dr. Dale and the ESCNJ).
Dr. Dale said: “I could not be more pleased to have joined such a fine Centenary College of higher learning; and it has also been my absolute pleasure to volunteer as a senior advisor to CSN for over the past 13 years. Our panel of experts in education, parenting, child safety and security is one of the most elite I have ever had the privilege to serve. CSN’s work is vital the safety and protection of all students and staff in the U.S., and I will always be there for CSN to provide my best advice and contacts when the right opportunity is presented.”
“What people don’t know about Dr. Dale,” said Ward Leber, founder and CEO of CSN, “is that he is an expert on public school policy and operations advising CSN on school district strategy, president of the College of Achieve Greater Asbury Park, Charter School, and Head of School at the Village Charter School.
“Dr. Caldwell has also had the honor of being named the 2009 New Jersey School Board Member of the Year; the recipient of the 2010 International Tennis Hall of Fame Tennis Educational Merit Award; and, the 2015 New Jersey Charter School Administrator of the Year Award.
“He received a BA in Economics from Princeton University, an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a Doctorate in Education Administration from Seton Hall University. In addition, Dr. Caldwell is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program and the Rutgers University Leadership Coaching for Organizational Performance Program. His educational experience also includes serving as the president of the New Brunswick Board of Education.
“Dr. Caldwell is currently executive director of the Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Fairleigh Dickinson University, as well as president of the board of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey. His experience includes being the founding executive director of the Newark Alliance, deputy commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, and a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting.
“He will succeed current Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., who last fall announced his retirement effective June 30.”
Founded 1867, Centenary University ("CU:) is located in Hackettstown, NJ, its program integrates solid liberal arts foundation together with a strong career orientation preparing its students to succeed in the increasingly global and interdependent world.
About CSN: About CSN: Since 1989, CSN has worked diligently to reduce the likelihood of children becoming victims of abuse, abduction, injury, and exploitation (see www.csn.org). We are a 100% volunteer organization (see our leadership team: www.CSN.org/about) that has never received a dime of taxpayer funding while helping parents raise safer, healthier children. CSN’s life-saving work includes CSN Safe Bus™ NATIONAL SCHOOL BUS SAFETY MONTH, Green Clean Schools that works to remove toxic chemicals from our schools, CSN Safe Ride to make school buses more secure and provide new technology for public safety, programs.
CSN also work with Tribal Councils to reduce the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. All the groundbreaking programs and campaigns developed by CSN over the decades are made possible by companies that care about kids. To become a corporate sponsor for our work or discuss a campaign that will help with the health, safety, and education of infants through 12th graders, please contact us at volunteer@csn.org or call 800-906-6901 Ext 10. Nosotras Español. The coveted Safe Family Seal of Approval™ is also available to qualified companies.
