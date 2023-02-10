Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,697 in the last 365 days.

Free Close More Deals eBook Reveals Insider Secrets on How to Master the Sales Process

Grow Your Business

7 Step Prescriptive Process

Alan Wozniak, CEC, CIEC President

The Close More Deals eBook is a complete guide to mastering the sales process, perfect for entrepreneurs, sales professionals

The eBook is impactful for building a strong sales practice. Alan's business success proves that "Selling the Why, not the What" works! I recommend to anyone that is customer or client-facing.””
— David Bennett, CFA, CFP
TAMPA, FL, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL - Business owners and sales professionals have long sought ways to maximize their sales process but have often been left with more questions than answers. Now, a new eBook entitled #1 Sales Process To Close More Deals from Business Health Matters-Executive Coaching provides the insight needed to take the guesswork out of the sales process.

The Close More Deals eBook is a complete guide to mastering the sales process, perfect for entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and anyone looking to increase their sales skills.

Here is what others are saying about the new release eBook:

“This eBook is concise and impactful for building a strong sales practice. Alan's business success proves that "Selling the Why, not the What" works! I recommend this eBook to anyone that is customer or client-facing.” -- David Bennett, CFA, CFP

”I follow Alan Wozniak’s content for his take on sales trends and the more significant business landscape. I appreciate his considerate yet direct approach, and his new eBook, #1 Sales Process to Close More Deals, does not disappoint. It is a fantastic read that I consider an essential addition to his work." -- Peter Kelsch, Principal, Growth & Strategic Initiatives, BOMB Diggity Ventures

The eBook provides readers with the knowledge they need to develop a successful sales process. It covers topics such as understanding customer needs and wants, the Why’s and not What’s, creating an effective sales pitch, and closing the sale.

Business Health Matters president Alan Wozniak stated, “We are excited to share our knowledge and experience with our readers. This eBook is packed with valuable information that business owners and sales professionals can use to take their sales process to the next level.”

The #1 Sales Process To Close More Deals eBook is accessible online and in select retail stores.

For a FREE copy of the CLOSE MORE DEALS eBook or more information, please visit:
www. businesshealthmatters.org/closemoredeals/

###

Alan Wozniak
Business Health Matters- Executive Consulting
+1 727-252-9533
awozniak@businesshealthmatters.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Free Close More Deals eBook Reveals Insider Secrets on How to Master the Sales Process

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.