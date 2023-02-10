Free Close More Deals eBook Reveals Insider Secrets on How to Master the Sales Process
The Close More Deals eBook is a complete guide to mastering the sales process, perfect for entrepreneurs, sales professionals
Tampa, FL - Business owners and sales professionals have long sought ways to maximize their sales process but have often been left with more questions than answers. Now, a new eBook entitled #1 Sales Process To Close More Deals from Business Health Matters-Executive Coaching provides the insight needed to take the guesswork out of the sales process.
— David Bennett, CFA, CFP
Here is what others are saying about the new release eBook:
“This eBook is concise and impactful for building a strong sales practice. Alan's business success proves that "Selling the Why, not the What" works! I recommend this eBook to anyone that is customer or client-facing.” -- David Bennett, CFA, CFP
”I follow Alan Wozniak’s content for his take on sales trends and the more significant business landscape. I appreciate his considerate yet direct approach, and his new eBook, #1 Sales Process to Close More Deals, does not disappoint. It is a fantastic read that I consider an essential addition to his work." -- Peter Kelsch, Principal, Growth & Strategic Initiatives, BOMB Diggity Ventures
The eBook provides readers with the knowledge they need to develop a successful sales process. It covers topics such as understanding customer needs and wants, the Why’s and not What’s, creating an effective sales pitch, and closing the sale.
Business Health Matters president Alan Wozniak stated, “We are excited to share our knowledge and experience with our readers. This eBook is packed with valuable information that business owners and sales professionals can use to take their sales process to the next level.”
The #1 Sales Process To Close More Deals eBook is accessible online and in select retail stores.
For a FREE copy of the CLOSE MORE DEALS eBook or more information, please visit:
www. businesshealthmatters.org/closemoredeals/
