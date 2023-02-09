Free Crawfish Eating Contest with a Chance to Win a $200 Hot N Juicy Crawfish Gift Card

Kimberly Caldwell - Mardi Gras 2019

Join us on Fat Tuesday, February 21st, at 8 pm at any of our 13 locations to participate in the world-famous Mardi Gras Crawfish Eating Contest.

UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot N Juicy Crawfish is bringing back its FREE Crawfish Eating Contest for Mardi Gras with tons of delicious food and fabulous prizes.

If you don't know about the Award-Winning Hot N Juicy Crawfish, ask some of our famous customers. Including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Shaquille O'Neil, Jeremy Renner, John Wall, Lil Nas, Kimberley Caldwell, Akon, Kevin Benjamin, Devin Booker, Raven Simone, The Game, and many more.

This tradition started in 2007 when Hot N Juicy Crawfish first opened its doors. With over 13 locations nationwide, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Orange County, and Phoenix, we are ready to bring this contest back. Over 500 people have competed to receive the prestigious HNJ Crawfish Eating Champion title and the $200 HNJ Gift Card for winning first place.

If Crawfish is not your thing, that is ok! Cheer on the contestants while enjoying our Mardi Gras drink specials. This is a kid-friendly event with tons of beads and balloons for all our guests.



For more information, visit www.hotnjuicycrawfish.com.