Jacob Murphy Appointed Director of Construction, Real Estate & Design at the Pinnacle Fertility
Jacob Murphy transitions to his new position at Pinnacle Fertility, the nation’s fasting-growing fertility care platform.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Fertility has recently appointed Jacob Murphy to the position of Director of Construction, Real Estate & Design, where he will continue to oversee the development of construction projects at every level as the group expands their practice.
Pinnacle Fertility is a network of more than 25 high-performing fertility clinics and fertility service providers across the country focused on providing care access and exceptional results to those in need of fertility services.
With a mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offers comprehensive fertility treatment services, innovative technology and processes, and above all, compassionate patient care to ensure families have a holistic experience on their path to parenthood.
“I am excited to join the Pinnacle family and for the opportunity to work alongside providers in ensuring our patients’ dreams of creating a family are fully realized,” says Murphy. “It is deeply humbling to work for patients that are on the road to parenthood, and with the expansion of Pinnacle Fertility clinics nationwide, we strive to bring more parents closer to their goal of building their family.”
The Pinnacle platform also provides non-clinical business services to clinics in order to scale their business operations and maximize their growth. Through a collaborative approach of advanced technologies and operations, clinics can redirect their attention to improving outcomes for patients and creating a healthy and inclusive environment for team members.
Jacob Murphy attended Hunter Institute of TAFE where he received his Trade Associates Degree, specializing as an electrician. He continued his education at the University of Newcastle, graduating with honors and a Bachelor of Construction Management. His expertise and versatility have led to his positions as a project leader, coach, mentor, manager, and team optimizer.
For more information on Pinnacle Fertility, you can visit their website at https://www.pinnaclefertility.com/
To learn more about Jacob Murphy, please visit his Linkedin profile.
