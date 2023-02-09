Feb. 9, 2023 -- Jobs and Education for Texans Grant Now Accepting Applications

Date: Feb. 9, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

TWC invites qualifying educational institutions to apply for funding to support training programs

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has published a Request for Applications ( RFA ) for the Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant program for Public Junior, State, and Technical Colleges, Texas Independent School Districts, Open-Enrollment Charter Schools and the Windham School District. The JET program has approximately $8.6 million to provide grants to these applicants in FY 2023. Eligible institutions are invited to apply for grant funding to defray start-up costs associated with developing career and technical education programs.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses leading to a license, certificate or post-secondary degree and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The JET program also supports employers by preparing students for careers in high-demand occupations identified by local businesses.

The complete RFA packet, which includes eligibility, requirements and submission documents can be downloaded from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts ( CPA ) webpage.

Applications are now open for eligible institutions with a deadline of March 14, 2023. All questions regarding this RFA should be e-mailed to RFAGrants@twc.texas.gov.

Visit the JET webpage to learn more about the grant program and to access the JET Tool Kit for guidance on preparing applications.

