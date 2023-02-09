Submit Release
Senator Schwank Provides Public Comment on Whole Home Repairs at County Commissioner’s Meeting

Reading — February 9, 2023 — This morning, Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) spoke during the public comment section of the Berks County Commissioner’s meeting to express her interest in collaborating with county officials on the rollout of the Whole Home Repairs program.

$120 million in funding was allotted to the Whole Home Repairs program last summer as a part of the 2022-2023 Pennsylvania budget. That money was distributed to applying counties with Berks County receiving $3,656,555. A portion of the funding will go toward administration and workforce development. Individual homeowners are eligible for up to $50,000 to repair, update or adapt their homes.

Schwank said she recognizes the impact the Whole Home Repairs program can have in Berks County and said it’s generated significant interest from constituents. She emphasized the importance of a successful rollout.

“We need to get the word out about the program and more importantly monitor the progress of the program,” Schwank said. “There is great demand for this program and a large unmet need in helping homeowners and landlords improve their properties.”

Schwank also noted that the outcome of the initial rollout could affect whether or not the program continues to be funded at the state level.

“I would like to see this program funded again in the upcoming state budget, but we need to make sure the program works first,” Schwank said. “My hope is that the Whole Home Repairs initiative will set us on a path of continuous improvement for our local housing stock. Let’s work together to ensure the success of this program today so that we can support possible additional funding for this program down the road.” 

