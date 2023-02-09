Lawn And Garden Consumables Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Douglas, Isle of Man , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has used its comparison engine to draw relevant data from numerous research articles to provide critical insights that shed light on the intricacies of the lawn and garden consumables market, allowing key players to stay up to date with the latest market trends, examine growth drivers, market restraints, and provide critical feedback to upgrade production protocols. Its digital tool has been optimized to seek out the most applicable market information by considering abstracts, conclusions, and optimal research strategies from industry experts and market analysts, making it possible to produce a detailed illustration of the market trajectory while considering all the factors involved.

The lawn and garden consumables market has a positive projected compound annual growth rate which is slow and gradual but heading towards growth in the next decade. Although COVID-19 played a large part in slowing down operations and production of lawn and garden consumables, serving as one of the main market limitations, things have quickly resumed their normal pace. The main market growth drivers include improved soil conditions and air purification, which are major reasons why the demand is increasing across various regions. Many middle-class families are investing in more lawn and garden consumables due to increases in salaries, resulting in greater garden care and use of potted plants, soils, grasses, maintenance accessories, and more. Gardening equipment and the use of fertilizers and insecticides are also positively impacting market growth due to the increased demand for garden-related tools, accessories, and plants. A major market restraint includes strict regulations surrounding the use of insecticides and harmful pesticides, which are known to pollute the environment, seep into groundwater and negatively impact human health, causing short and long-term ailments. However, due to the rise in global population and increase in park spaces, the market is expected to continue growing despite the obstacles. Additionally, many countries and regions have adopted 'green' policies promoting planting trees and opening up greener public spaces, counteracting any limitations and causing steady growth in the next decade.

There are a wide variety of product types and applications, and many regions from around the world have incorporated the use of lawn and garden consumables in an attempt to become greener and eco-friendlier. Some of the key players involved in this market are BASF SE, Central Garden & Pet, and Agrium Nutrien Inc. The Asia-Pacific regions have a market share of roughly 24%, which is pretty considerable and involves the utilization of various products for agricultural use. Fertilizers are a major part of the lawn and garden consumables market because they provide essential nutrients to growing plants and are a necessary part of garden care, contributing to the market's global growth trajectory since they are typically used in all regions. Additionally, more people from around the world are beginning to opt for homes with gardens, which is further expected to drive market growth. Other products contributing to the growth and sales of the lawn and garden consumables market are seeds and mulch, which can be bought online or from stores, allowing people to take an interest in growing certain plant species in their indoor or outdoor gardens. The market limitations, such as stringent environmental policies, are not as applicable or relevant in developing countries as they are in developed nations, but things are quickly tilting towards a greener future since there is growing public awareness relating to the positive health and environmental benefits of having more green spaces in your home and public areas.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

