Seagis Property Group Names Erin Plourde Chief Investment Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group ("Seagis") has announced the appointment of Erin Plourde as its Chief Investment Officer. Plourde joined Seagis in March 2020 as its Senior Vice President of Investments. She had spent the previous sixteen years at Liberty Property Trust prior to its sale to Prologis in February 2020. 

In her role as Chief Investment Officer, Plourde is responsible for oversight of the Company's investment management platform. Since her arrival three years ago she has overseen the acquisition of nearly $400 million of industrial properties as part of 29 transactions in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Included within this investment activity were acquisitions involving 25 existing buildings totaling close to 1.2 million square feet. "We are excited about Erin's appointment as our Chief Investment Officer. She has played a significant role in our portfolio growth over the past few years and has brought a highly skilled, granular approach in directing our investment transaction process from start to finish," said John Begier, CEO of Seagis.

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 13 million square feet of space and includes 215 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company which was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com

