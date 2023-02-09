Homicide and arsons arrests made following Fallon fire">Homicide and arsons arrests made following Fallon fire HELENA – Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents made two arrests following a fire in Fallon last…

Submit Release
HELENA – Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents made two arrests following a fire in Fallon last month, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Sterling Brown, arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, was charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon, Montana on January 23. Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was residing. Jake Burghduff, arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, South Dakota, was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation was conducted by DOJ agents and the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Division of Criminal Investigation. The DOJ’s State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and determined the fire as arson then turned the case over to criminal investigators.

The case is being prosecuted by Prairie County Attorney Daniel Rice and the Montana Attorney General’s Office.

