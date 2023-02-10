SPIBELT WINS BEST RUNNING BELT IN THE POPSUGAR 2023 FITNESS AWARDS
Created to help readers level up, the POPSUGAR Fitness Awards recognize must-have products like the SPIbeltAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s official! The POPSUGAR 2023 Fitness Awards are here to help everyone from the runners to the yogis to the weight lifters learn about the best products to level up their exercise routines. SPIbelt® is excited to announce its triumphant place as Best Running Belt in the Accessories category. The running belt created for comfort, usability and confidence that takes runners from their workout to work is officially a must-have for 2023.
“We know what you want from a running belt: lots of space, minimal bounce, lightweight fabric. SPIbelt (from $27) is a perennial favorite because it provides it all. Small, convenient, and utterly bounce-free, this is a belt you can snap on and forget about. Pack it full with your phone, keys, snacks, and sunglasses, and hit the road,” writes POPSUGAR.
SPIbelt (aka the Small Personal Items belt) is the original running belt intentionally designed to keep your personal items safe and secure. It is the only one of its kind that is bounce-free, chafe-free and expandable. Created by runner, entrepreneur and former MTV dancer, Kim Overton, the first SPIbelt was made after she sought out a better way to hold her keys while jogging. Today, the SPIbelt is available in more than 15 styles, in over 40 countries and widely praised by industry experts.
“We are elated to be recognized on the POPSUGAR Fitness Awards and to continue helping our customers push the boundary on the road, at work and whatever adventure they take on while wearing SPIbelt. As our brand grows, we love seeing the different ways our belts improve people’s daily lives – from staying secure on the road with important items held tight to traveling to keeping necessary medical devices close at hand. It’s an honor to have started something that brings people closer to their fitness and personal goals,” Overton says.
