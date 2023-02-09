MissionSquare Retirement Announces New Board Chair and Two New Board Members

Seasoned City Manager Deanna Santana to Lead Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement today announces important additions to its board of directors. Deanna Santana, an experienced city manager, will succeed Tanisha Briley in the role of board chair. Joseph Coyne, Wells Fargo & Company Executive Vice President, and Mona Miyasato, County Executive Officer for Santa Barbara County, will serve as board members.

“These additions to our board will further strengthen MissionSquare Retirement’s ability to provide financial security to the nation’s public service employees,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of MissionSquare Retirement. “Deanna, Joseph, and Mona all are respected, forward-thinking leaders who understand the needs of state and local employers and employees. I look forward to working with the entire board so MissionSquare continues to deliver the best products and services so public employees can enjoy a secure retirement after a lifetime of serving our communities.”

“It’s an honor to serve as MissionSquare Retirement’s board chair,” Santana said. “Employees and employers trust MissionSquare Retirement to help build retirement security for the public service workforce, and I am committed to continuing to deliver on that mission. These are unprecedented times for state and local governments in terms of workforce management. I will leverage my experience working in municipal government to help guide the company as it delivers the best retirement services for public service workers.”

With more than 28 years of public service experience, Santana served as City Manager for the cities of Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, City Administrator for the City of Oakland, and Deputy City Manager for the City of San Jose. She is distinguished as the only public service professional that has held high-ranking executive roles in the Silicon Valley cities that comprise the Nation’s Largest Tech Hub (San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara), as ranked by Forbes. She holds two B.A.s from the University of California at Berkeley, and an M.A. in City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In his role as head of Wells Fargo’s Affluent Customer Segment, Coyne leads a team responsible for the management and evolution of the strategy and delivery operating model that serves the company’s affluent and emerging affluent clients. Prior to his current role, Coyne was head of Strategy and Innovation for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management, where he led the development and implementation of the transformation and efficiency programs for the business. Coyne holds a B.S. in Economics from Vanderbilt University and an M.B.A. from Duke University.

Miyasato brings over 25 years of experience in the public sector, and she currently serves as County Executive Officer for the County of Santa Barbara in California. She also has held leadership positions for the Marin County and the City of Santa Monica. She was honored as the 2018 Woman of the Year by her state senator and assembly member and in 2019, her county of Santa Barbara won the Organizational Excellence Award from the Municipal Management Association of Southern California for a strategic planning effort she led. Miyasato holds a B.A. from the University of California Berkeley and an MPP from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is financial services company with approximately $65 billion in assets under management and administration.* The company has helped more than three million people working in public service retire confidently and is focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance exclusively to the public service sector.

For more information, visit www.missionsq.org

*As of December 31, 2022. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets. Includes assets under administration and management by MissionSquare with its subsidiaries.

