EU conducts first training on International Crimes for Ukrainian law enforcement officials

Last week, experts from the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) International Crime (IC) Unit conducted the EU’s first workshop in Ukraine on the investigation of international crimes, including war crimes. The activity was hosted by the EUAM’s Field Office in Odesa.

As a result, 24 police investigators, prosecutors, and representatives of the Security Service and the Odesa State University of Internal Affairs enhanced their skills in open source intelligence, crime scene management, International Humanitarian Law and special characteristics of missile attacks.

“Prior to 6 February 2023, Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General had registered over 68,000 cases related to International Crimes (IC), including war crimes,” EUAM said in a press release. “Given the scale and number of open investigations of these complex crimes, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) has taken steps to provide designated staff from the Office of the Prosecutor General and Law Enforcement Agencies with specialised training and advice on investigation and prosecution of IC.”

The Mission says it pays special attention to assisting the prosecutors, investigators and forensic experts who work on the ground, including in the liberated areas.

You just read:

