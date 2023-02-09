Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,688 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: new cohort of Emergency Medical Technicians trained as first responders with EU support

The Chernivtsi Regional Centre for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, to which the Bakhmut Medical College has relocated, has graduated another  cohort of 30 emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

An EMT is a medical professional who, as a first responder, gives emergency care to people outside of or on the way to the hospital.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the training programme in the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme with the financial support of the European Union. 

The EMTs receive state licences to provide aid in emergencies and are able to join emergency medical care teams, interact with other medical services, assess the environment for possible threats, assess patients’ conditions, perform triage, provide resuscitation, and transport patients.

Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that health facilities and services in Ukraine had been seriously disrupted due to the ongoing Russian war of aggression. “Because of the increased number of civilians with severe injuries, there is high demand for well-trained emergency medical care teams,” he added. “As they are under enormous pressure, these specialists should be equipped with all the knowledge and skills they need to save lives.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: new cohort of Emergency Medical Technicians trained as first responders with EU support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.