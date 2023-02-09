Ukraine: new cohort of Emergency Medical Technicians trained as first responders with EU support

The Chernivtsi Regional Centre for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, to which the Bakhmut Medical College has relocated, has graduated another cohort of 30 emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

An EMT is a medical professional who, as a first responder, gives emergency care to people outside of or on the way to the hospital.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the training programme in the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme with the financial support of the European Union.

The EMTs receive state licences to provide aid in emergencies and are able to join emergency medical care teams, interact with other medical services, assess the environment for possible threats, assess patients’ conditions, perform triage, provide resuscitation, and transport patients.

Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that health facilities and services in Ukraine had been seriously disrupted due to the ongoing Russian war of aggression. “Because of the increased number of civilians with severe injuries, there is high demand for well-trained emergency medical care teams,” he added. “As they are under enormous pressure, these specialists should be equipped with all the knowledge and skills they need to save lives.”

