Zelenskyy at the European Parliament: Ukrainian people are on their way home

The European Parliament in Brussels today welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made his first personal appearance in the Parliament. “An extraordinary moment in extraordinary times,” as European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced.

Metsola said that since the brutal, illegal invasion of sovereign Ukraine by Russia, Zelensky’s leadership has inspired “every corner of the globe”. “When the world thinks of Ukraine they think of heroes fighting the odds, of David beating Goliath. They think of the icons of Snake Island, the warriors of Mariupol, the liberators of so many occupied towns and villages. Their names will be spoken of for generations,” said Metsola.

Highlighting that the Ukrainian people have endured for Europe, she said Europe must honour this sacrifice not only with words but with action: “With the political will to ensure easier trade and with the fastest possible accession process. With funds for your people, with help in reconstruction, with training for your troops. With military equipment and defence systems you need to win.”

Zelenskyy, who opened and closed his speech with the words “Slava Ukraini” (Glory to Ukraine), thanked the European Parliament and Europeans for their support of his country in “this historic battle” against Russia. He also said the Ukrainians together with Europe are defending Europe from the most anti-European force of the modern world. Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of European values and called Ukraine’s European path “our people’s way home”.

