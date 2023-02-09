Manual on combating hate speech online supporting educators presented in Armenia

An Armenian-language ‘Manual on hate speech online for educators’, developed with EU support, has been presented at a hybrid event which brought together representatives from local schools, Yerevan municipality, the Ministry of Education and the Human Rights Defender’s office, as well as the EU Delegation to Armenia and the Council of Europe.

The manual has been developed to provide educators with useful knowledge and skills for combating hate speech in the digital environment, when dealing with pupils and youngsters. It specifically targets the issues of bullying and cyberbullying, aiming at a better protection of children’s rights.

The Manual was prepared as part of the ‘Strengthening access to justice through non-judicial redress mechanisms for victims of discrimination, hate crime and hate speech in Eastern Partnership countries’ project, funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe, and implemented by the Council of Europe in their Partnership for Good Governance II 2019-2022.

