Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,696 in the last 365 days.

Manual on combating hate speech online supporting educators presented in Armenia

An Armenian-language ‘Manual on hate speech online for educators’, developed with EU support, has been presented at a hybrid event which brought together representatives from local schools, Yerevan municipality, the Ministry of Education and the Human Rights Defender’s office, as well as the EU Delegation to Armenia and the Council of Europe.

The manual has been developed to provide educators with useful knowledge and skills for combating hate speech in the digital environment, when dealing with pupils and youngsters. It specifically targets the issues of bullying and cyberbullying, aiming at a better protection of children’s rights.

The Manual was prepared as part of the ‘Strengthening access to justice through non-judicial redress mechanisms for victims of discrimination, hate crime and hate speech in Eastern Partnership countries’ project, funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe, and implemented by the Council of Europe in their Partnership for Good Governance II 2019-2022.

Find out more

Press release

Download the manual

You just read:

Manual on combating hate speech online supporting educators presented in Armenia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.