Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,696 in the last 365 days.

EU and FAO launch grant call for farmers from west of Ukraine

With the support of the European Union, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has launched a grant call, aiming to support small and micro producers in Lvivska, Ivano-Frankivska, Zakarpatska, and Chernivetska oblasts. 

Producers of berries, vegetables and aquaculture products from Lvivska oblast, producers of the geographical indications ‘Hutsulska Sheep Bryndzya’, ‘Hutsulska Cow Bryndza’, ‘Honey Zakarpattia’ and small winemakers from Zakarpatska oblast, producers of the geographical indications ‘Hutsulska Sheep Bryndza’ and ‘Hutsulska Cow bryndza’ from Ivano-Frankivska and Chernivetska oblasts, are eligible to apply.

Grants will range from US$1,000 to US$25,000.

The call for applications will remain open through the State Agrarian Registry (SAR) until 10 March. 

An introductory webinar dedicated to the launch of the programme will be held on 10 February 2023, from 15:00 to 16:00.

Find out more

Press release

To take part in the introductory webinar

You just read:

EU and FAO launch grant call for farmers from west of Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.