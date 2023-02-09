EU and FAO launch grant call for farmers from west of Ukraine

With the support of the European Union, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has launched a grant call, aiming to support small and micro producers in Lvivska, Ivano-Frankivska, Zakarpatska, and Chernivetska oblasts.

Producers of berries, vegetables and aquaculture products from Lvivska oblast, producers of the geographical indications ‘Hutsulska Sheep Bryndzya’, ‘Hutsulska Cow Bryndza’, ‘Honey Zakarpattia’ and small winemakers from Zakarpatska oblast, producers of the geographical indications ‘Hutsulska Sheep Bryndza’ and ‘Hutsulska Cow bryndza’ from Ivano-Frankivska and Chernivetska oblasts, are eligible to apply.

Grants will range from US$1,000 to US$25,000.

The call for applications will remain open through the State Agrarian Registry (SAR) until 10 March.

An introductory webinar dedicated to the launch of the programme will be held on 10 February 2023, from 15:00 to 16:00.

