Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,696 in the last 365 days.

Online barometer for business communities on both banks of the Nistru launched in Moldova

A new portal that analyses the business climate and investment potential on both banks of the Nistru river – www.barometru.md – was launched on 8 February.

The platform was created within the Confidence Building Programme, co-financed by the European Union and implemented by UNDP Moldova. The France-Moldova Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Romanian Investors in the Republic of Moldova Association, in partnership with the Tiraspol Chamber of Commerce and Industry also support the project.

The platform reflects the data provided by 400 economic agents surveyed in autumn 2022. Large and small companies operating on both banks of the Nistru were surveyed about their turnover, investments, profits, increase or decrease in the number of employees, assessment of dialogue with the authorities, and general perception of the economic situation. The information provided in the barometer will be updated twice a year.

Several companies said they had reduced investment, turnover and the number of employees. However, more companies reported an increase in profits than a decline.

Rising prices, including for raw materials and other components of production costs, are among the main challenges that companies face. This problem specifically affects at least 78.1% of all companies surveyed. More than 44% of companies have operations disrupted by the war in Ukraine, including problems with raw material supply, transportation, the market and other aspects. A shortage of qualified employees is a problem for 41% of companies.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Online barometer for business communities on both banks of the Nistru launched in Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.