Online barometer for business communities on both banks of the Nistru launched in Moldova

A new portal that analyses the business climate and investment potential on both banks of the Nistru river – www.barometru.md – was launched on 8 February.

The platform was created within the Confidence Building Programme, co-financed by the European Union and implemented by UNDP Moldova. The France-Moldova Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Romanian Investors in the Republic of Moldova Association, in partnership with the Tiraspol Chamber of Commerce and Industry also support the project.

The platform reflects the data provided by 400 economic agents surveyed in autumn 2022. Large and small companies operating on both banks of the Nistru were surveyed about their turnover, investments, profits, increase or decrease in the number of employees, assessment of dialogue with the authorities, and general perception of the economic situation. The information provided in the barometer will be updated twice a year.

Several companies said they had reduced investment, turnover and the number of employees. However, more companies reported an increase in profits than a decline.

Rising prices, including for raw materials and other components of production costs, are among the main challenges that companies face. This problem specifically affects at least 78.1% of all companies surveyed. More than 44% of companies have operations disrupted by the war in Ukraine, including problems with raw material supply, transportation, the market and other aspects. A shortage of qualified employees is a problem for 41% of companies.

