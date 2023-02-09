The 1st U.S.- Japan Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience

On February 9, the United States and Japan held the inaugural U.S.-Japan Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience in Tokyo, Japan.

Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya and Deputy Minister for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Keiichi Ichikawa were the senior representatives for the dialogue, which highlighted the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and the countries’ shared efforts to bolster democracy and respect for human rights.

At the consultations, Japan and the United States discussed joint efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and promote human rights globally. They committed to deepening cooperation in multilateral venues, including the G7 and UN, and building democratic resilience at home and around the world, including through the framework under the Summit for Democracy. Both sides agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation in these areas.