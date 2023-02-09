MotorWeek’s 2023 Drivers’ Choice Awards Best of the Year: The 2023 Kia EV6

/EIN News/ -- OWINGS MILLS, MD, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast, high-performing, roomy, clean, and with the ability to charge quickly, the all-electric 2023 Kia EV6 not only shifts the electric vehicle market into high gear, it captures MotorWeek’s Drivers’ Choice Awards Best of the Year honor for 2023. The announcement was made during a digital ceremony on February 9.

MotorWeek host and creator John Davis says, “The “EV6 pushes all the right buttons: up-to-date design details such as its five-door coupe-like profile, flush door handles, and unique LED lighting make it a style leader. The dedicated EV platform means an airy interior with exceptional room both front and rear, executed with an ultra-clean layout that perfectly blends sportiness and comfort.”

Davis added, “With 576 horsepower, the top EV6 GT performance model is clearly very fast; capable of a run from 0-60 in 3.4 seconds. The EV6 also was designed with an 800-volt battery architecture that is changing the charging game, allowing the car to be charged more quickly, adding more than 200 miles’ range in just 18 minutes.”

While it is possible to spend more than $60,000 for an EV6, the manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing begins in the high $40s, close to the average for current new car transactions, making the EV6 a most affordable EV alternative.

Davis concludes: “Every EV6 model begs to be driven with enthusiasm thanks to instant throttle response and nailed-down handling. The Kia EV6 is simply an outstanding, breakthrough vehicle design, which is why it’s MotorWeek’s 2023 pick for the Drivers’ Choice Award Best of the Year designation.”

The full slate of awards announced by MotorWeek, now in its 42nd season as TV and digital media’s original automotive magazine series, reflects the enthusiasm Americans continue to have for cars. The Drivers’ Choice Awards digital ceremony can be viewed at MotorWeek.org and on MotorWeek’s YouTube channel.

The 2023 Drivers’ Choice Award winners also are featured on MotorWeek.org and appear on a special episode of MotorWeek (#4223) airing on public television stations beginning February 11. The episode can also be seen on the series’ cable partner, the MAVTV Motorsports Network, beginning February 26.

MotorWeek’s editorial staff evaluated more than 150 cars, trucks, and sports utility vehicles this year. Drivers’ Choice Award winners in 12 consumer-driven categories were chosen based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency, and value for the dollar.

“Following a momentous year for the EV6, with its U.S. launch just one year ago, and the recent debut of the high-performance EV6 GT, we are honored to receive these awards from MotorWeek,” said Steven Center, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Kia America. “The EV6 represents an important step toward Kia’s transformative ‘Plan S’ global electrification strategy and its future-forward design, dedicated EV platform, and performance continues to impress,” he adds.

MotorWeek and the 2023 Drivers’ Choice Awards are nationally sponsored by Lucas Oil, Auto Value and Bumper-to-Bumper, and TireRack.com.

2023 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award Winners

Best Family Sedan: Toyota Prius

Best Luxury Sedan: Mercedes-Benz S-Class*

Best Sport Sedan: Acura Integra

Best Sport Coupe: Nissan Z

Best Performance Car: Audi RS3

Best Small Utility: Mazda CX-50

Best Midsize Utility: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Best Large Utility: Hyundai Palisade

Best Luxury Utility: Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Best Small Truck: Ford Maverick*

Best Fullsize Truck: Ford F-Series**

Best EV: BMW i4; Cadillac LYRIQ; GMC Hummer EV Pickup; Kia EV6

* Denotes repeat winner from 2022 ** Denotes repeat winner from 2021 & 2022.

