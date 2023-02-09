Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,789 in the last 365 days.

Berg Consulting Group's 76th M&A Deal in the Background Screening Industry

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another Successful M&A Transaction Completed.

Berg Consulting Group is pleased to announce that it acted as the intermediary for the buyer on a $32M acquisition of a fast-growing US-based Background Screener (CRA). Both parties have asked that their names not be disclosed at this time.

This is Berg’s 76th deal since its founding in 2000. We are the experts in the Background Screening industry with 33 years of industry experience as an owner of a Screening company that was sold in 1998, and now specializing in consulting to companies in the industry. Our strong niche is in Mergers & Acquisitions limited to Employment Background Screening and Tenant Screening companies and their providers.

Rely on Evan Zatt at Berg Consulting Group if you are selling or buying in the background screening industry. Evan can be reached at 303-875-1718 or evan.zatt@bergconsultinggroup.com.,

Bruce Berg
Berg Consulting Group
+1 561-827-2694
email us here

You just read:

Berg Consulting Group's 76th M&A Deal in the Background Screening Industry

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.