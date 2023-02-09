Berg Consulting Group's 76th M&A Deal in the Background Screening Industry
Berg Consulting Group is pleased to announce that it acted as the intermediary for the buyer on a $32M acquisition of a fast-growing US-based Background Screener (CRA). Both parties have asked that their names not be disclosed at this time.
This is Berg’s 76th deal since its founding in 2000. We are the experts in the Background Screening industry with 33 years of industry experience as an owner of a Screening company that was sold in 1998, and now specializing in consulting to companies in the industry. Our strong niche is in Mergers & Acquisitions limited to Employment Background Screening and Tenant Screening companies and their providers.
Rely on Evan Zatt at Berg Consulting Group if you are selling or buying in the background screening industry. Evan can be reached at 303-875-1718 or evan.zatt@bergconsultinggroup.com.,
