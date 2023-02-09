Seattle Humane to Address Lack of Affordable Veterinary Care in Puget Sound Region With $120,000 Grant From PetSmart Charities®

/EIN News/ -- Bellevue, Washington, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 50 million pets in the U.S. cannot access even the most basic veterinary care. Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not receive essential services such as preventative care, vaccinations, spay/neuter services, dental and other medical care. In the U.S., 70 percent of homes include pets. As research continues to reveal the benefits of the human-animal bond, a movement is underway to connect pet parents to the health care their pets need to keep them and their families healthy.

With a $120,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, Seattle Humane will support pets and pet parents in need of these veterinary services by developing a focused plan to increase veterinary care to communities lacking these services, building relationships in resource deserts and gathering data to improve the nonprofit’s suite of programs and services.

“There is a critical need to break down barriers to veterinary care here in the Pacific Northwest and address existing service gaps, particularly for our low-income neighbors who are not only struggling to access care financially but also due to living far away from these resources,” said Dr. Jessica Reed, Vice President of Veterinary Services. “Meeting pets and their people where they are in the community, addressing cultural and language barriers, and providing quality veterinary care ensures they will age comfortably in loving homes.”

According to the Human-Animal Bond Research Institute, pets make a significant impact in the health and wellness of the people they love. This grant funding will help more families in need receive the veterinary care that ensures pets live long, healthy lives.

“Pets are important family members,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. “The rising cost of veterinary care has become out of reach for many — and today, 63% of pet owners said inflation made it more challenging to pay for surprise vet bills. We know the support for partners like Seattle Humane ensures more pets stay in their homes and out of shelters, doing what they do best and loving their people.”

Information about Seattle Humane’s suite of veterinary services and how to make an online appointment can be found at seattlehumane.org/services/veterinary-services.

About Seattle Humane

Founded in 1897, Seattle Humane proudly promotes the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need. We are more than a shelter – Seattle Humane is a pet resource center for the region, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and wellness exams, humane education for all ages and more. All made possible through the support of a generous community. Seattle Humane is located in Bellevue, at 13212 SE Eastgate Way. For more information, visit www.seattlehumane.org or call (425) 641-0080.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

Brandon Macz Public Relations & Social Media Specialist at Seattle Humane