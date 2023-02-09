Online Cannabis Education Becomes First University-Affiliated Cannabis School to Issue Globally Accepted IACET Credits
The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) announced their accreditation of Online Cannabis Education (OCE).
We have major 2 and 4-year colleges now that are excited about offering our online cannabis career training courses to their students in their continuing education or lifelong learning departments.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Cannabis Education Earns IACET (ANSI) Accreditation
First University-Affiliated Cannabis School to Issue Globally Accepted IACET Credits
On Jan 1st, 2023, the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) announced their accreditation of Online Training Providers (OTP), the parent organization of Online Cannabis Education (OCE). This means that OCE may now issue CEU credits for all their cannabis career training courses!
“It is a great honor to create cannabis career training programs as an accredited provider for both 2- and 4-year colleges to offer to their students,” said Jeff Zorn, CTU’s CEO. “Since IACET is recognized as the official standard for continuing education and training (CE/T) all over the world, our CEUs and accreditation will really mean something to our higher education partners and their students.”
Online Cannabis Education (OCE) has seen huge increase in both 2- and 4-year colleges that want to partner with OCE since the accreditation was awarded.
“We have many major 4-year colleges now that are excited about offering our online cannabis career training courses to their students in their continuing education or lifelong learning departments. It is great to see the increase in acceptance and interest around the cannabis job market potential and offering our training by higher learning institutions across the United States. Colleges love the quality of our online cannabis career programs and the revenue we generate for their schools. They also are realizing the importance of working with an accredited provider like Online Cannabis Education", said Zorn.
OCE is meeting IACET’s standards with flying colors. “The program has been receiving high satisfaction scores from students,” said Jenifer Marks, OCE’s Director of Marketing and Accreditation. “So far, students have given the course an average satisfaction rating of 4.59 on a scale of 1 to 5.”
OCE offers cannabis career training programs in cannabis cultivation, cannabis dispensary operation, cannabis business, cannabis cooking, cannabis extraction, cannabis budtending, cannabis as medicine, and other popular cannabis jobs through accredited colleges and universities all over the world.
Colleges add Online Cannabis Education online cannabis career training programs to their lifelong learning, higher education, or continuing education departments and see a great revenue share with almost no time or effort needed from their staff.
"The cannabis courses are turnkey. We do everything for all the colleges. They can sit back and watch the money come in", said Marks.
Interested colleges should contact Online Cannabis Education directly at support@onlinecannabiseducation.com for more information and to get started offering the programs.
About Online Cannabis Education:
Online Cannabis Education, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the leading online cannabis education partner for colleges and universities. Jeff Zorn started OCE in 2017, in response to requests from higher education institutions to offer his highly successful cannabis career training courses to their students.
First to market in the cannabis education space course offerings for 2 and 4 year institutions and at the forefront of the cannabis education movement, OCE provides valuable cannabis career training to college and university students all over the globe.
OCE’s team of cannabis industry educators include leading cannabis attorneys, accountants, world-renowned cannabis horticulturists, dispensary managers, budtenders, cannabis chefs, and canna-business owners and vendors. To date, thousands of students have successfully completed OCE training programs.
About IACET:
The mission of the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is to accredit providers around the world that deliver quality learning and inspire continuous improvement. As the voice of Continuing Education and Training, IACET is an international standard development organization that provides a framework for learning process excellence.
IACET fosters connections through accreditation by establishing solutions for the continuing education and training industry by engaging community, encouraging collaboration, and promoting service to adult learners.
IACET developed the original Continuing Education Unit (CEU). Today, IACET ensures that providers of continuing education and training can prove they provide high-quality instruction by following the ANSI/IACET 1-2018 Standard for Continuing Education and Training through a rigorous accreditation process. The Standard is a universal model for learning process excellence.
It defines a proven model for developing effective and valuable continuing education and training (CE/T) programs by measuring a provider's training program from procedure to process to result.
Because the ANSI/IACET Standard focuses on how continuing education and training programs are developed - not what they cover - it provides a certifiable framework of researched and proven best practices that can be applied across disciplines and industries.
It measures all aspects of a CE/T provider’s program development across nine nationally recognized categories. This has allowed for the ANSI/IACET Standard for Continuing Education and Training to be recognized as the official standard for CE/T in the world.
