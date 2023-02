5.4% CAGR for Neutropenia Treatment Market Size Worth $19,303.1 Million, Globally, by 2027 - Allied Market Research

Neutropenia Treatment Market share

North America accounted for the largest share in the global neutropenia treatment market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐š ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $12.6๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2019, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $19.3๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2027, ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.4% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2020 ๐ญ๐จ 2027. The neutropenia treatment industry is a part of the larger hematology and oncology market. Neutropenia is a medical condition characterized by a low number of neutrophils, which are a type of white blood cell that play a key role in the body's immune system. Treatment for neutropenia can vary depending on the underlying cause and the severity of the condition. In some cases, neutropenia may be treated with medications such as granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSF) or granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factors (GM-CSF), which help to increase the production of white blood cells. In other cases, treatment may involve antibiotics or other medications to address the underlying cause of the neutropenia.

The neutropenia treatment market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer and other autoimmune diseases, and the development of new and more effective treatment options. Major players in the market include ๐€๐Œ๐†๐„๐ ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐๐„๐˜๐Ž๐๐ƒ๐’๐๐‘๐ˆ๐๐† ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐‚๐„๐‹๐‹๐„๐‘๐€๐๐“ ๐“๐‡๐„๐‘๐€๐๐„๐”๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐Š๐˜๐Ž๐–๐€ ๐Š๐ˆ๐‘๐ˆ๐, ๐Œ๐˜๐‹๐€๐ ๐.๐•., ๐๐Ž๐•๐€๐‘๐“๐ˆ๐’ ๐€๐†, ๐๐€๐‘๐“๐๐„๐‘ ๐“๐‡๐„๐‘๐€๐๐„๐”๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐๐ ๐ˆ๐™๐„๐‘ ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐’๐๐„๐‚๐“๐‘๐”๐Œ ๐๐‡๐€๐‘๐Œ๐€๐‚๐„๐”๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐€๐‹๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐“๐„๐•๐€ ๐๐‡๐€๐‘๐Œ๐€๐‚๐„๐”๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐€๐‹ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐”๐’๐“๐‘๐ˆ๐„๐’ ๐‹๐“๐ƒ., ๐‚๐Ž๐‡๐„๐‘๐”๐’ ๐๐ˆ๐Ž๐’๐‚๐ˆ๐„๐๐‚๐„๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚., among others. However, the market also faces challenges such as the high cost of treatment, limited patient access to treatment in some regions, and the availability of generic alternatives. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, growing awareness of neutropenia, and the development of new and more effective treatments.

According to the Lancet Oncology journal, globally, 58% of new cancer patients (9.8 million out of 17 million) received chemotherapy in 2018. The report estimated that the number of new cancer cases would increase to 26 million in 2040, of which 53% (15 million out of 26 million)โ€”an estimated 5.2 million new cancer cases โ€” are likely to undergo chemotherapy. More than one-third of the 15 million citizens needing chemotherapy in 2040 would be residing in eastern Asia (5.2 million, 35%). In comparison, 12% (1.7 million) would live in South Central Asia, 10% (1.4 million) in South East Asia, 6% (922,452).

๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

By Treatment:

Colony-stimulating factor: Colony-stimulating factors, such as granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), are medications that help to increase the production of white blood cells in patients with neutropenia. These medications are widely used in the treatment of neutropenia and are a major component of the neutropenia treatment market.

Antibiotics: Antibiotics can be used to treat infections that may be contributing to neutropenia. The use of antibiotics in the treatment of neutropenia can help to reduce the risk of further infections and improve overall patient outcomes.

Antifungals: Antifungals can be used to treat fungal infections in patients with neutropenia. The use of antifungals can help to reduce the risk of infections and improve patient outcomes.

Antivirals: Antivirals can be used to treat viral infections in patients with neutropenia. The use of antivirals can help to reduce the risk of infections and improve patient outcomes.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital pharmacies: Hospital pharmacies are a major distribution channel for neutropenia treatment products. These pharmacies provide patients with access to a wide range of medications, including colony-stimulating factors and antibiotics, that are used in the treatment of neutropenia.

Retail pharmacies: Retail pharmacies are also a major distribution channel for neutropenia treatment products. Patients can purchase these medications directly from retail pharmacies, or they may be prescribed by a healthcare provider and filled at a retail pharmacy.

Online pharmacies: Online pharmacies are becoming an increasingly popular distribution channel for neutropenia treatment products. Patients can purchase these medications from online pharmacies without having to leave their homes, which can be convenient for patients who have difficulty traveling to a physical pharmacy.

T๐ก๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐š ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ:

North America: North America is a major market for neutropenia treatment, driven by factors such as the high incidence of cancer, the availability of effective treatments, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets in this region.

Europe: Europe is another important market for neutropenia treatment, driven by factors such as the high incidence of cancer and the availability of effective treatments. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe are the key markets in this region.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market for neutropenia treatment, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, the growing awareness of neutropenia, and the development of new and more effective treatments. Japan, China, Australia, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are the key markets in this region.

LAMEA: LAMEA is a smaller market for neutropenia treatment, although it is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing availability of effective treatments. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA are the key markets in this region.

