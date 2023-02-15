Caitlin Jones Joins Infinity Rehab as National Sales Director
TUALATIN, ORE. , UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab is pleased to announce that Caitlin Jones, MS, CCC-SLP, has joined their sales team as the new National Sales Director.
Caitlin has over 11 years of experience in the rehabilitation industry within large scale organizations including Genesis Rehab Services and EmpowerMe Wellness. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and a master’s degree from Kansas State University, both in speech-language pathology.
Caitlin is an accomplished and results-driven sales and operations executive with expertise in building and leading effective approaches to meet business goals, delivering results in management roles, overseeing business development, revenue growth, team leadership, and operations.
“Infinity Rehab has been an institution in the Pacific Northwest for 24 years and has made huge strides expanding to serve seniors across the country,” noted Jones. “I’m excited to be a part of this collaborative culture and to use my skills to further Infinity Rehab’s mission and footprint nationwide.”
Mark Wilhelm, Vice President of Sales for Infinity Rehab, is optimistic about the addition of Jones to his team. “We are fortunate to have Caitlin join our team. I am looking forward to building relationships with new customers and focusing on our growth initiatives and goals as a company.”
Caitlin lives in Bellevue, Washington with her husband and two young children. When she’s not taking on the corporate world, she enjoys volunteering at her children’s school and exploring the Pacific Northwest.
Infinity Rehab is proud to welcome Caitlin Jones to their team.
About Infinity Rehab
Founded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab is a leading provider of occupational, physical, and speech therapy services in skilled nursing facilities, assisted, independent, and memory care facilities, hospitals, and patients' homes. Infinity Rehab is your "one-stop shop" for therapy services, including contract therapy, therapy management, outpatient therapy, and wellness programs. Through the leadership of industry-recognized experts, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 customers across 18 states. In addition, Infinity Rehab has been proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg Rd, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
###
Margaret Hodson
Infinity Rehab
+1 5039709876
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other