Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,615 in the last 365 days.

Caitlin Jones Joins Infinity Rehab as National Sales Director

Caitlin Jones Joins Infinity Rehab as National Sales Director

Infinity Rehab is pleased to announce that Caitlin Jones, MS, CCC-SLP, has joined their sales team as the new National Sales Director.

TUALATIN, ORE. , UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab is pleased to announce that Caitlin Jones, MS, CCC-SLP, has joined their sales team as the new National Sales Director.

Caitlin has over 11 years of experience in the rehabilitation industry within large scale organizations including Genesis Rehab Services and EmpowerMe Wellness. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and a master’s degree from Kansas State University, both in speech-language pathology.

Caitlin is an accomplished and results-driven sales and operations executive with expertise in building and leading effective approaches to meet business goals, delivering results in management roles, overseeing business development, revenue growth, team leadership, and operations.

“Infinity Rehab has been an institution in the Pacific Northwest for 24 years and has made huge strides expanding to serve seniors across the country,” noted Jones. “I’m excited to be a part of this collaborative culture and to use my skills to further Infinity Rehab’s mission and footprint nationwide.”

Mark Wilhelm, Vice President of Sales for Infinity Rehab, is optimistic about the addition of Jones to his team. “We are fortunate to have Caitlin join our team. I am looking forward to building relationships with new customers and focusing on our growth initiatives and goals as a company.”

Caitlin lives in Bellevue, Washington with her husband and two young children. When she’s not taking on the corporate world, she enjoys volunteering at her children’s school and exploring the Pacific Northwest.

Infinity Rehab is proud to welcome Caitlin Jones to their team.

About Infinity Rehab

Founded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab is a leading provider of occupational, physical, and speech therapy services in skilled nursing facilities, assisted, independent, and memory care facilities, hospitals, and patients' homes. Infinity Rehab is your "one-stop shop" for therapy services, including contract therapy, therapy management, outpatient therapy, and wellness programs. Through the leadership of industry-recognized experts, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 customers across 18 states. In addition, Infinity Rehab has been proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years. 

For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com.

Infinity Rehab

8100 SW Nyberg Rd, Suite 200

Tualatin, OR 97062





###

Margaret Hodson
Infinity Rehab
+1 5039709876
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Caitlin Jones Joins Infinity Rehab as National Sales Director

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.