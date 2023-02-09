Supermodel Debbie Dickerson Fires Up the Negris LeBrum Runway
Luxury-brand Negris LeBrum features Supermodel Debbie Dickerson as the Top Model their Fall / Winter 2023 Collection at New York Fashion Week.
I have always admired Debbie’s work and her ability to turn every catwalk into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the audience”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Negris LeBrum, an American luxury brand, is proud to announce that famed 70’s supermodel, Debbie Dickinson will be a model gracing the runway at the Negris LeBrum runway show Saturday, February 11, 2023.
— Travis Hamilton, Negris LeBrum Creative Director
Dickerson has been a house model for Chanel and Yves St. Laurent to name a few. She was also the first U.S. contract model for Giorgio Armani and modeled for Gianna Versace and Ralph Lauren.
With hundreds of editorials to her credit, she has also landed covers such as Vogue and Cosmopolitan. She joins supermodels, such as Cindy Crawford and Beverly Johnson in returning to the runways of Paris, Milan,and New York this season.
“I have always admired Debbie’s work and her ability to turn every catwalk into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the audience”.
The luxury brand’s Fall / Winter 2023 “Black/White” collection will premiere with a runway show on February 11 at 8pm.
For more information on the collection and Negris Lebrum, follow @negris_lebrum on Instagram and visit https://www.negrislebrum.com/.
About Negris LeBrum
Negris LeBrum (NL) was inspired by a love story that began during the 1940s, between a young beautiful French Creole woman and a handsome black man. Although their love was forbidden by societal difficulties, these individuals were brought together by a force that was greater than both of them and through fashion, their love story is being told to the world.
Melissa Shea
Fashion Mingle
+1 512-799-0217
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram