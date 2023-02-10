Hadley Belle Releases New Pop Single "Feminine Blues" Just in Time for Galentine’s Day
In honor of “singles awareness day” singer-songwriter Hadley Belle released her new single “Feminine Blues” on all digital streaming platforms.
I’m excited to finally get this music out into the world and hope to help heartbroken girls reclaim their confidence just in time for Galentine’s Day””LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Hadley Belle
Today, February 10, 2023, Hadley Belle independently released her long-awaited pop single “Feminine Blues.” The mid-tempo pop girl power anthem will uplift anyone who has experienced heartbreak after a relationship. It tackles the themes of self-discovery, recovery, and empowerment by putting a twist on the cliché “sad girl” breakup song.
The powerful and emotive track was co-written by Hadley Belle Miller and Gabby Neeley, produced by Robbie Dean of OC Hit, and mixed and mastered by Daniel Martz. The song showcases Hadley’s dynamic vocals which are accompanied by a warm electric guitar, dreamy synth, and a rhythmic drum kick. Album artwork and supporting press images were self-produced by Hadley Belle and Ellie Oyebode. This is the first single of Hadley’s up-and-coming five-song EP which will be released as singles over the coming months.
“‘Feminine Blues’ was the first original song I wrote and recorded as an adult artist. That first session with my production team was just magical. We took risks to capture that bluesy feel I was after, and I knew early on that it would be the debut single of my new EP, setting the tone for the rest of my project. I’m excited to finally get this music out into the world and hope to help heartbroken girls reclaim their confidence just in time for Galentine’s Day,” said Hadley Belle.
More about Hadley Belle
Hadley Belle is an American pop singer-songwriter and multi-talented artist. Her original sound is inspired by pop, rock, and indie influences, and the common themes of her lyrics are heartbreak, healing, and empowerment. Hadley is a full-time student at Dartmouth College, a dedicated emerging independent artist, and a voice actress who has previously been nominated for awards for her voicing of Lucy van Pelt in The Peanuts Movie. Hadley Belle has turned her attention to songwriting in her adult career, pouring her heart into her new music. To learn more about Hadley, please visit her website at www.hadleybellemusic.com.
