Webtoons Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 56.1 Billion by 2030, Registering A CAGR of 36.8% from 2022 to 2030

Allied Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global webtoons market based on type, revenue model, application and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing use of digital comics leading to reduction in need for drawing instruments such as screen tone and drawing pens is expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of digital platforms and devices such as smartphones and tablets leading companies to invest more in technological developments and growing use of the internet drive the growth of the global webtoons market.

The global webtoons industry stood at a revenue of $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to amass $56.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 36.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-thirds of the global market in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominancy through 2030. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 39.0% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17208

Major industry players such as - NAVER Corp., Kakao Corp., Lezhin Entertainment, Tappytoon, ToryComics, Toomics Global, Ridibooks (RIDI Corp), KidariStudio, Webtoon Factory, and Izneo Webtoon.

Based on revenue model, the adds bases segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than half of the global market. However, the subscription segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 41.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the comedy segment was the largest in 2021, holding over one-fourth of the global webtoons industry, and is likely to rule the roost during the forecast period. The romance segment, however, is likely to register the highest CAGR of 37.7% from 2022 to 2030.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17208

COVID-19 scenario:

• While many industries suffered losses during the Covid-19 outbreak, the global webtoons market witnessed a positive growth.

• The closure of movie theatres and production businesses led to the surge in use of digital webtoons among individuals for entertainment while staying at home.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/716e554aa6f518ede46f70e6b3ec8a09

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

Similar Reports -

3D Animation Market

Video Game Software Market



About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

