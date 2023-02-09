Experienced Real Estate Title Company Opens New Fort Walton Beach Location

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Emerald Coast Title Services is a Florida business that specializes in personalized real estate closing services. They have been a fixture along the Emerald Coast since 1983. Even more importantly, Emerald Coast Title Services is an ALTA Certified real estate closing service that is attorney led. This is something that eliminates the guesswork and saves much time & effort for those that are buying and selling land, a home, or a business in the Emerald Coast area of Florida. To better serve those in Fort Walton Beach and the surrounding communities, the company has announced the opening of a new office location at 158 Eglin Pkwy NE Suite 102 Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548.

This new location is just a few minutes’ drive from the popular Uptown Station Shopping Mall and close to such neighborhood businesses as the Caliber Car Wash and Buffalo’s Reef. This office will be able to conveniently handle real estate closings for clients not only in Fort Walton Beach but also for those in such nearby places as Niceville, Okaloosa Island, Shalimar, Wright, and the Eglin AFB and Hurlbut Field areas.

Dion Moniz, President of Emerald Coast Title Services says, “As our clientele in the Fort Walton Beach area has steadily grown over the years, we here at Emerald Coast Title Services have continually looked for better ways to serve them. That’s why we have decided it was time to open a new office location in Fort Walton Beach to make doing real state closings with us much more convenient for them. We pledge to continue doing whatever it takes to remain one of the most in-demand personalized real estate closing services in the Emerald Coast area.”

Just as with their other offices, Emerald Coast Title Services pledges that they will be providing a variety of real estate closing and other related services at this new location. This includes being an attorney-run title company that can provide many of the essential needs that realtors require when closing a transaction. Services that include drafting special terms for contracts and drafting additional documents necessary for the particulars of a closing. Tasks that those that visit the website can have explained in much more detail. It should also be pointed out that Emerald Coast Title Services have become well-known for quick turnaround times when producing legal documents for realtors. It’s a location that will also continue to work closely with national or smaller real estate financiers to help with their real estate transaction demands.

When it comes to refinances, credit lines, purchase money mortgages, or construction funding, their company is well-versed in the nuances of Florida financing. Something that enables them to create legal documents for lenders that are secure and unchallengeable. Emerald Coast Title Services points out that this new office will continue the tradition of being one of the top choices for real estate document creation and closings for owners that wish to sell their homes without the assistance of a real estate agency (FSBO).

More on the opening of Emerald Coast Title Services newest office can be seen by those who check out the company Facebook Page. In addition to helping people close real estate transactions out of the newly opened Fort Walton Beach location, Emerald Coast Title Services will still be doing business as usual at their Santa Rosa Beach and Destin locations.

