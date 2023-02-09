Toll Brothers Announces Hidden Ridge Community is Now Open for Sale in El Dorado Hills, Calif.

New community offers luxury homes in a secluded location just one hour from Sacramento

/EIN News/ -- EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Hidden Ridge, its new gated community of luxury single-family homes in El Dorado Hills, is now open for sale. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the newly opened sales center located at 7044 Grand Teton Drive in El Dorado Hills, California.

Hidden Ridge will include 90 new single-family homes with modern floor plans ranging from 3,000 to 4,000+ square feet of living space and expansive backyards in a private, natural setting. Toll Brothers offers a choice of two- or three-story homes with up to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home buyers can select from four home designs - Granite, Sierra, Denali, and Olympus - with various exterior architectural options. Home designs include luxurious primary bedroom suites, expansive walk-in closets, and versatile entertaining and living options. Homeowners will enjoy a sizable private yard with some homes offering a wraparound luxury outdoor living space and open space views. Home prices start from $1 million.

“Our new Hidden Ridge community by Toll Brothers offers home buyers an opportunity to design their new modern luxury home for how they live, including exceptional indoor to outdoor living options,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “We are excited to bring four exquisite floor plans that blend serenity and modern sophistication to this prime location in El Dorado Hills.”

Hidden Ridge is within the Rescue Union School District with access to the elementary, middle, and El Dorado Union High School. Residents can enjoy proximity to high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities, as well as walking and biking trails at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Deer Creek Hills Nature Preserve. This community provides easy access to Interstate 50 and is within an hour of the Sacramento International Airport.

For more information and to view the model homes, call 844-849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

