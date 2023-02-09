Valiant Awarded $530 Million IDIQ Contract by Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support for Subsistence Prime Vendor Full-Line Food Distribution Services

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant announced today that the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support has awarded the company a $530 million single award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) follow-on contract. Under this IDIQ, Valiant will perform full-line food distribution services to land-based U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force military establishments and embassy locations, as well as U.S. Navy vessels arriving at ports within the Southern Arab Peninsula and Nations of East Africa region. As the incumbent prime service provider to this area of operation, Valiant will continue supporting customers across 26 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Djibouti, Kenya, and Oman, and begin provisioning services to U.S. military customers throughout Somalia.



“Valiant is proud to continue our longstanding operations as a subsistence prime vendor supporting U.S. military forces worldwide,” said Pete Capwell, Valiant’s SVP and General Manager of Mission Support. “This award expands Valiant’s position as a leading provider of food distribution services across CENTCOM and AFRICOM.”

Since 2017, Valiant has successfully performed subsistence prime vendor operations for this program, including procurement, warehousing, and food distribution services, delivering exceptionally high fill rates to empower critical missions in a geopolitically dynamic environment.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers our customers’ most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

