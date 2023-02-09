Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate Is Projected To Develop At A CAGR of 4.2% through 2032: Fact.MR Report

Growing Trend of Using Recycled Plastic Bottles in the Food and Beverages Industry Would Greatly Support Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Expansion

According to the latest published industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, at present, the global plastic bottles and containers market is valued at US$ 155 billion and is forecasted to reach a market size of US$ 230 billion by 2032.



Sales of plastic bottles and containers are projected to be boosted by the introduction of new beverage products with practical benefits by a number of beverage firms and rising consumer health consciousness. Plastic bottles and containers used in the beverages industry are the main components that guarantee safety and longer shelf life while also guarding against spillage, humidity, and toxins.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market in Canada is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Demand for polypropylene (PP) is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Sales of plastic bottles and containers are predicted to increase at 4% CAGR.

Market in Germany is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 2% through 2032.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers are continuously developing new product designs. Top market participants are concentrating on increasing their manufacturing capacities and implementing cutting-edge technology to satisfy consumer demand. Major players are partnering with other companies and working with recycling businesses to increase their market share.

For instance,

In 2020, Amcor introduced OmniPack, a member of the PET bottle family. The company will be better able to meet the growing demand for packaging suitable for e-commerce due to this new release.



Plastic packaging is growing in popularity among consumers over alternative product packaging due to its lightweight and ease of handling. Even significant manufacturers favor plastic packaging options due to their low production costs.

Due to its many advantages for both makers and consumers, PET is the most widely used material for bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, and juice packaging. PET is regarded as non-toxic, robust, lightweight, and recyclable. Refillable items have become more popular due to consumers' growing environmental consciousness, which has increased product demand.

Plastic containers are corrosion-resistant and chemically inert, protecting the pharmaceuticals and extending their shelf life. Hence, the demand for these containers is projected to stimulate during the projection period due to the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Companies Profiled

RPC Group

Berry Global

Amcor plc.

Plastipak Packaging

Graham Packaging, LP.

Greiner Packaging

Alpha Packaging

Zijiang

CKS Packaging Inc.

Bericap GmbH & Co. KG

Comar LLC



Segments of Plastic Bottles and Containers Industry Research

By Raw Material : Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Poly Propylene (PP) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Others

By Application : Beverages Food Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Household Care Industrial

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global plastic bottles and containers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of raw material (polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), others) and application (beverages, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, household care, industrial), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

