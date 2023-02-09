Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Adds Two New Advisory Board Members

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“Tbird2") has added two new members to its Advisory Board. Tbird2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans, creating unique educational opportunities (scholarships) for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation, and supporting Dogs4Vets.







About Randall S. Prust, M.D.

Randy Prust received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Arizona State University (ASU) and earned his Doctor of Philosophy, Core Curriculum, and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Colorado.

After graduating from ASU, he was recruited by the national company Johns Manville (JM) as a research engineer. He authored one book and eleven articles published in engineering and medical journals, and lectured at national speaking engagements in both fields.

Dr. Prust’s medical background includes positions as Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Arizona; President, Founder and Physician of Randall S. Prust, M.D., P.C. Rincon Pain and Spine; and currently President and Founder of Mount Vista, LLC and President and Founder of Prust Medical Consulting, LLC.

He currently holds licenses with the Arizona Medical Board, the American Board of Anesthesiology along with continuous certification in Pain Management.

A select group of current and past Board of Directors, Dr. Prust’s positions include Chairman of ServRx (co-founded INC. 500 company), Genova Research, Medsphere, Triad Hospitals, Inc., NexTrade Holdings, Inc. (sold to Bank of America), and Pima County Medical Society. Dr. Prust also served as an Advisory Board Member of Mekanika, Inc. and a Member of the Board of Trustees of El Dorado Hospital.

Dr. Prust’s legal and consulting endeavors include being a Principal Investigator of FDA Phase III Trials for multiple companies as well as serving as an Expert Witness for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Superior Courts in Arizona, Industrial Commission of Arizona, and providing independent medical evaluations, plaintiff and defense.

Awards and achievements include the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Colorado Alumni Association, Alpha Omega Alpha from the Medical Honor Society, Medical School Class President of the University of Colorado, “A” Award for Outstanding Performance from Johns Manville, and numerous other honors and recognition.

Dr. Prust remarked, “It is a privilege to accept this appointment to the Tbird2 Advisory Board and I look forward to working with Chairman Miller and the esteemed members of this important board.”





About Karen Longo

Ms. Longo earned her Masters of International Management from Thunderbird, School of Global Management, and earned both her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Bachelor of Arts degree in Italian from the University of Arizona.

She began her professional career at Pharmaceutical Card Systems, Government Division, and shortly thereafter founded and was President of Medical Administration, Inc., a management service organization for medical professionals, for over 11 years.

Karen is the Founder and President of Management Affiliates International Inc., a consulting firm involved in business analysis, real estate, and professional development. She is also a managing partner of Gregory McGee Company, LLC, a family-owned commercial real estate business.

Her past positions include Member of the Board of Trustees for Thunderbird, School of Global Management, President of Thunderbird Alumni Network Board, Steering Committee Member of Thunderbird Global Council, and Judge for the Thunderbird Walker Center for Global Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition.

Ms. Longo currently serves as Honorary Commander for the 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and is a lifetime member of the Arizona Elk Society – Heroes Rising Outdoors wounded veterans program.

Karen Longo commented, “I am very honored to join the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Advisory Board and look forward to playing a bigger role.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee, said, “I have had the opportunity to work with Dr. Randy Prust and with Karen Longo. They are both extraordinary professionals and have exceptional academic credentials, business/finance/analytical experience, president and CEO skills, advisory and board member expertise, and are ardent regarding community service involvement.”

Mr. Miller concluded, “Randy is a 40-year resident of Tucson, AZ and Karen is a resident of Scottsdale and has lived in Arizona since 1974. Over the past few years, these two individuals have been important Tbird2 supporters of our statewide mission objectives. We are very appreciative that they have both agreed to become a member of the Tbird2 Advisory Board.”

Mr. Ziomek “Zio”, Tbird2 Chairman & President, stated, “Coming from unique and varied backgrounds, Dr. Prust and Karen Longo will bring diverse prospectives to an already vibrant Advisory Board of Directors. I look forward to seamless interactions between the Tbird2 Board of Directors and the Advisory Board.”

The 2023 Advisory Board Members are Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of the Tbird2 Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee, and Chairman, President & CEO of The Miller Group; W.J. (Jim) Lane, Vice Chairman of the Tbird2 Advisory Board and Former Mayor of the City of Scottsdale; Rob Schwister, Executive Vice President of Equipment Leasing Services, LLC; Randall S. Prust, M.D., President and Founder of Prust Medical Consulting, LLC; Karen Longo, Founder & President of Management Affiliates International, Inc.; and Gary Mascaro, Aviation Director at the Scottsdale Airport, City of Scottsdale.

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots, many of whom saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as the Scottsdale Airport (KSDL). Tbird2 has a permanent Veterans Memorial, the centerpiece of which is a 1942 Stearman biplane, at the entrance to the Scottsdale Airport, located at 15000 N. Airport Drive, Scottsdale, AZ, and a historical display inside the facilities honoring the service of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as POW-MIAs.

About Dogs4Vets

American Service Animal Society, dba Dogs4Vets, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enabling disabled veterans live a more productive life through the use of service animals. Dogs4Vets offers lifetime support and service dog training for over 100 Arizona veterans each year, at no cost to the veteran.

