$68.7 billion Feminine Hygiene Products Markets Industry Analysis by Top Leading Player, Future Demand and Forecast 2028

Feminine Hygiene Products Market -amr

The feminine hygiene products market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific region was estimated to be the largest market for feminine hygiene products in 2015 and would continue to be the leading contributor throughout the forecast period. The region accounted for around 60% of the overall sales of sanitary pads by value, in 2015. Europe was the second largest market in 2015, closely followed by North America, owing to higher penetration of high-end products such as tampons, panty liners and internal cleansers. LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of working women and the rising demand of tampons and panty liners

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to $42.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2016-2022. In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of around 48.9%, owing to increasing awareness towards personal hygiene and higher adoption of sanitary pads in markets such as China, Japan and others.

Major categories of feminine hygiene products include sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners & shields, internal cleansers & sprays and disposable razors & blades. Among the mentioned feminine hygiene products, sanitary pads dominate the market, accounting for nearly 2/3rd of the overall market revenue throughout the analysis period. In terms of growth, internal cleansers would be the fastest growing product category, followed by tampons and panty liners, owing to increasing demand of high-end feminine hygiene products across the globe.

Feminine hygiene products are primarily distributed through retail stores which include supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores (drug stores, pharmacies and beauty stores), convenience stores, and dollar stores. Among these, supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in the overall sales of feminine hygiene products in 2015 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, convenience stores are the prominent distribution channels in rural areas of developing markets such as India and China. Online sales channel, which presently represent a relatively smaller portion of the market, is anticipated to gain popularity in the coming years due to increasing penetration and developments in E-commerce.

Key Findings of Feminine Hygiene Products Market:

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue generating market for feminine hygiene products, followed by Europe

LAMEA is the fastest growing market and the demand in this region is supplemented by increasing awareness towards personal hygiene and increasing number of working women

Sanitary pads are the most commonly used sanitary protection product across all the geographies and are available in variety of sizes, shapes, and absorption levels

Europe has witnessed higher penetration of tampons and would continue to dominate the tampons market during the forecast period

North America has observed higher penetration of panty liners and internal cleansers & sprays

Supermarkets & hypermarkets and drug stores & pharmacies are major sales channel in developed markets such as North America and Europe

In developing countries such as India, feminine hygiene products are majorly distributed in rural areas through convenience stores

Company Profiles:-

Procter & Gamble Co.

Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lil-Lets Group Ltd

PayChest Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget.

Kao Group

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

