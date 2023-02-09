Submit Release
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of RH (NYSE:RH) Investors

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Berger Montague is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of RH RH. RH investors are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about the investigation.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings, and offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017.

On February 3, 2023, RH announced that its financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2022, the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, and the three and nine months ended October 29, 2022, should no longer be relied upon due to "material unintentional errors in certain of these financial periods with respect to [its] calculation of basic and diluted net income per share."

Following this news, shares of RH fell by more than 7.3% in intraday trading on February 6, 2023.

If you are an RH investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at jmaro@bm.net or (215) 875-3093, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/rh-securities-investigation/

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:

James Maro, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3093
jmaro@bm.net

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bm.net

SOURCE: Berger Montague

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/738737/INVESTIGATION-ALERT-Berger-Montague-is-Investigating-Securities-Fraud-Claims-on-Behalf-of-RH-NYSERH-Investors

